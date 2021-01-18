CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
NHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 7:47 PM

All Times EST
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9
Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5
New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4
Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14
Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 8 3
Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Carolina 2 1 1 0 2 5 4
Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 6 8
Columbus 3 1 2 0 2 6 10
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 3 0 3 0 0 5 15
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 7 3
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 6
Arizona 2 1 0 1 3 8 7
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4
St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9
San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 7 8
Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8
Anaheim 2 0 1 1 1 3 7
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 11 11
Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 9 6
Calgary 2 1 0 1 3 6 4
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 9 12
Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 7 11

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday’s Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Boston 0

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnepeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

