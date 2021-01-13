CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
National Hockey League Expanded Glance

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 10:56 PM

All Times EST
MassMutual East
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Scotia North
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Honda West
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Discover Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 1

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

