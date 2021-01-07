INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Sports » McKenzie transfers from Philadelphia…

McKenzie transfers from Philadelphia to Belgium’s Genk

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union have transferred central defender Mark McKenzie to Belgium’s Genk.

The Union said Thursday the transfer fee was for multimillion dollars but did not specify the amount.

McKenzie, 21, made his Union debut in 2018 and his U.S. national team debut last Feb. 1 against Panama. He has two appearances for the national team.

“We are very proud of Mark and his achievements over his three professional seasons with the Union and during his time at our academy,” Union owner Jay Sugarman said in a statement. “Player development, specifically within our academy and youth organizations, is a core pillar of our long-term strategy and Mark’s journey is one we hope will inspire many others in our academy pipeline.”

Born in New York City, McKenzie moved at age 5 to Bear, Delaware. He spent one season at Wake Forest, then signed with Philadelphia in January 2018.

“Mark has been a reliable and skilled center back, one of the best defenders in our league this year,” Union coach Jim Curtin said in a statement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up