INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Sports » Kelderman among 3 Bora-Hansgrohe…

Kelderman among 3 Bora-Hansgrohe riders injured in crash

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 5:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dutch cyclist Wilco Kelderman and two of his teammates on the Bora-Hansgrohe team have been hospitalized after a car crashed into their training group, the German team said Sunday.

Kelderman, who was third in the Giro d’Italia for Sunweb last year, has a concussion and a fractured vertebrae. Teammate Andreas Schillinger has fractured vertebrae and Rüdiger Selig has a concussion, the team said.

Bora-Hansgrohe said the riders were training in a group Sunday when “several of our riders were involved in an accident with a car, which crossed the road and rode into our training group.”

The team didn’t specify where the incident happened, though Bora-Hansgrohe has been holding a training camp this month in Italy near Lake Garda.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up