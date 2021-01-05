IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

All Times EST At Edmonton, Alberta PRELIMINARY ROUND Group A GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts Canada 4…

All Times EST At Edmonton, Alberta PRELIMINARY ROUND Group A GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts Canada 4 4 0 0 0 33 4 12 Finland 4 3 0 0 1 16 8 9 Germany 4 2 1 0 2 14 28 5 Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 5 13 4 Switzerland 4 0 0 0 4 5 20 0 Group B GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts United States 4 3 0 0 1 25 5 9 Russia 4 2 1 0 1 16 9 8 Sweden 4 2 0 1 1 14 9 7 Czech Republic 4 2 0 0 2 10 14 6 Austria 4 0 0 0 4 1 29 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria

Wednesday’s games

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Germany 5, Switzerland 4

Russia 4, Sweden 3, OT

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic 7, Austria 0

Canada 4, Finland 1

United States 4, Sweden 0

QUARTERFINALS All Games at Edmonton Saturday’s games

Russia 2, Germany 1

Finland 3, Sweden 2

Canada 3, Czech Republic 0

United States 5, Slovakia 2

Monday SEMIFINALS

Canada 5, Russia 0.

United States 4, Finland 3

Tuesday, Jan. 5 Third Place

Finland 4, Russia 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Canada vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

