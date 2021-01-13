All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|South Carolina
|9
|6
|1
|2
|0
|14
|28
|20
|Orlando
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|32
|35
|Greenville
|10
|3
|3
|3
|1
|10
|29
|37
|Jacksonville
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|25
|35
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|41
|28
|Wichita
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|22
|Tulsa
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|20
|26
|Utah
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|24
|23
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|22
|32
|Rapid City
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|27
|38
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Florida 1
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
