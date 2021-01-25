CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Blackhawks lose 2 players to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 6:21 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The NHL has placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The NHL announced the decision on Monday. The move means DeBrincat and Boqvist won’t be able to play, practice or travel with the team until they are cleared.

Chicago is coming off consecutive victories against Detroit, including a 6-2 win on Sunday. The Blackhawks are scheduled to visit Nashville on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

DeBrincat and Boqvist played in Chicago’s first six games this season. DeBrincat has two goals and four assists, and Boqvist has three assists.

___

