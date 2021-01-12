INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Prayer service goes virtual | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security
Home » Sports » Atletico beats Sevilla 2-0…

Atletico beats Sevilla 2-0 to extend Spanish league lead

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Angel Correa and Saul Niguez scored as Atletico Madrid extended its Spanish league lead with a 2-0 victory over Sevilla on Tuesday.

Atletico moved four points clear of crosstown rival Real Madrid and also has two games in hand as Diego Simeone’s team challenges for its first league title since 2014.

Correa gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute after collecting a pass from Kieran Trippier in the box and controlling the ball with his right foot before swiveling and slotting a low shot into the net with his left.

Niguez came off the bench to add the second in the 76th. Marcos Llorente made a run down the right flank before sending in a low cross to Niguez, who had plenty of time to control the ball before scoring with a low shot from the edge of the area.

It was a fifth straight league win for Atletico, which bounced back from being eliminated in the Copa del Rey by third-tier club Cornella last week.

Granada beat struggling Osasuna 2-0 in Tuesday’s other game.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up