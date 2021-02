At Orlando, Fla. Trinidad and Tobago 0 0—0 United States 4 3—7 First half_1, United States, Lewis (Ferreira), 2nd minute.…

At Orlando, Fla. Trinidad and Tobago 0 0—0 United States 4 3—7

First half_1, United States, Lewis (Ferreira), 2nd minute. 2, United States, Ferreira (Vines), 9th minute 3, United States, Arriola (Ferreira), 22nd minute. 4, United States, Arriola (Ferreira), 41st minute.

Second half_5, United States, Robinson (Long), 52nd minute. 6, United States, Lewis (Acosta), 55th minute. 7, United States, Ferreira (Arriola), 62nd minute.

Yellow cards_Mitchell, Tri, 53rd; Wooling, Tri, 78th. Red cards_None.

Referee_Hector Said Martinez, Honduras. Linesmen_Walter Lopez, Honduras; Jesus Tabora, Honduras.

A_3,503.

Lineups

Trinidad and Tobago_Adrian Foncette; Federico Peña (Duane Muckette, 58th), Josiah Trimmingham (Justin Garcia, 64th), Leland Archer, Jamal Jack (Noah Powder, 82nd); Alvin Jones, Ajani Fortune (Neveal Hackshaw, 56th), Andre Fortune (Michael Poon Angerson, 58th); Jabari Mitchell, Sean Bonval (Matthew Wooling, 56th), Ryan Telfer

United States_Matt Turner; Aaron Herrera (Tanner Tessmann, 78th), Miles Robinson, Aaron Long, Sam Vines (George Bello, 64th); Jackson Yueill (Cristian Roldan, 64th), Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget (Andrés Perea, 46th), Paul Arriola (Chris Mueller, 64th), Jonathan Lewis; Jesús Ferreira (Daryl Dike, 65th)

