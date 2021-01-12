INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
2020-21 N.Y. Rangers Schedule

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 5:09 PM

All Times Eastern

Jan. 14 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Feb. 8 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 Boston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 Boston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Washington, 5 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 Boston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 28 Boston, 12 p.m.

March 2 Buffalo, 7 p.m.

March 4 New Jersey, 7 p.m.

March 5 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

March 7 at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

March 9 at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

March 11 at Boston, 7 p.m.

March 13 at Boston, 1 p.m.

March 15 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

March 17 Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

March 19 at Washington, 7 p.m.

March 22 Buffalo, 7 p.m.

March 25 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

March 27 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

March 28 at Washington, 12 p.m.

March 30 Washington, 7 p.m.

April 1 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

April 3 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

April 6 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

April 8 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

April 9 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

April 11 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

April 13 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

April 15 New Jersey, 7 p.m.

April 17 New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

April 18 at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

April 20 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

April 23 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

April 25 Buffalo, 6 p.m.

April 27 Buffalo, 7 p.m.

April 29 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

May 1 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

May 3 Washington, 7 p.m.

May 5 Washington, 7 p.m.

May 6 at Boston, 7 p.m.

May 8 at Boston, 7 p.m.

