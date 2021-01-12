2020-21 N.Y. Rangers Schedule

|All Times Eastern
Jan. 14 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 Washington, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Feb. 8 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10 Boston, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12 Boston, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 at Washington, 7 p.m.
Feb. 21 at Washington, 5 p.m.
Feb. 24 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26 Boston, 7 p.m.
Feb. 28 Boston, 12 p.m.
March 2 Buffalo, 7 p.m.
March 4 New Jersey, 7 p.m.
March 5 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
March 7 at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
March 9 at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
March 11 at Boston, 7 p.m.
March 13 at Boston, 1 p.m.
March 15 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
March 17 Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
March 19 at Washington, 7 p.m.
March 22 Buffalo, 7 p.m.
March 25 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
March 27 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
March 28 at Washington, 12 p.m.
March 30 Washington, 7 p.m.
April 1 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
April 3 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
April 6 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
April 8 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
April 9 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
April 11 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
April 13 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
April 15 New Jersey, 7 p.m.
April 17 New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
April 18 at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
April 20 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
April 23 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
April 25 Buffalo, 6 p.m.
April 27 Buffalo, 7 p.m.
April 29 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
May 1 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
May 3 Washington, 7 p.m.
May 5 Washington, 7 p.m.
May 6 at Boston, 7 p.m.
May 8 at Boston, 7 p.m.
