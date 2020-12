Sunday, Dec. 6 SOUTH Georgia 93, Oklahoma 80 Louisville 85, UT Martin 67 MIDWEST Bowling Green 64, Milwaukee 62 South…

Sunday, Dec. 6

SOUTH

Georgia 93, Oklahoma 80

Louisville 85, UT Martin 67

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 64, Milwaukee 62

South Carolina 83, Iowa St. 65

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.