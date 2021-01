Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Dec. 29 EAST Hartford 64, New Hampshire 57 UConn 75, DePaul 52 SOUTH Chattanooga 77, North Alabama 64 Mercer…

Tuesday, Dec. 29

EAST

Hartford 64, New Hampshire 57

UConn 75, DePaul 52

SOUTH

Chattanooga 77, North Alabama 64

Mercer 87, UNC-Wilmington 51

MIDWEST

Evansville 72, Bellarmine 62

Kansas 78, New Mexico St. 59

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 61, Prairie View 54

Oklahoma 107, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64

Texas 77, Lamar 49

Texas Tech 100, Incarnate Word 47

FAR WEST

Long Beach St. 71, UC Riverside 66

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.