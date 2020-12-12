FBC Glance

The Associated Press

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120 Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 1 194 139 Memphis 5 3 223 259 7 3 316 297 UCF 5 3 350 262 6 3 399 283 SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309 Houston 3 3 200 185 3 4 226 228 Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303 Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 5 389 299 East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 0 377 171 Clemson 8 1 411 183 9 1 460 183 Miami 7 2 309 246 8 2 340 260 NC State 7 3 327 313 8 3 342 327 North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 3 473 312 Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312 Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270 Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353 Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296 Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 4 296 253 Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368 Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293 Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324 Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419 Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

Georgia Tech at Miami, 1 p.m.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 8 2 340 213 Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 7 2 391 198 Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 7 3 295 224 Texas 5 3 313 259 6 3 372 262 TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242 West Virginia 4 4 185 174 5 4 241 184 Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322 Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367 Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263 Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma vs. Iowa St. at Arlington, T.X., Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 5 0 233 116 Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 1 211 136 Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160 Penn St. 3 5 212 228 3 5 212 228 Rutgers 3 5 219 261 3 5 219 261 Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207 Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 6 1 177 102 6 1 177 102 Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128 Minnesota 3 3 174 191 3 3 174 191 Wisconsin 2 3 114 77 2 3 114 77 Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179 Illinois 2 5 140 223 2 5 140 223 Nebraska 2 5 157 214 2 5 157 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 1 262 91 FAU 4 2 133 110 5 3 160 132 W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 6 207 265 Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 3 1 113 80 5 3 234 180 UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 4 315 277 Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 4 264 309 North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 5 316 372 Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94 Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323 UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

Friday’s Games

UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 5 0 259 105 5 0 259 105 Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80 Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50 Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248 Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 5 1 202 165 5 1 202 165 Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146 W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205 Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181 E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216 N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

Friday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Buffalo at Detroit, M.I., 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 6 0 182 105 6 0 182 105 Nevada 6 2 239 183 6 2 239 183 San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142 Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180 Hawaii 4 4 208 234 4 4 208 234 UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 5 0 200 105 5 1 217 156 Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 2 139 80 Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126 New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228 Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143 Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100 Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140 Stanford 3 2 128 143 3 2 128 143 Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187 Washington St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109 California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 0 176 125 Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135 UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167 Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102 Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60 Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

Friday’s Games

Washington at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 8 2 412 263 8 2 412 263 Georgia 7 2 299 179 7 2 299 179 Missouri 5 4 235 272 5 4 235 272 Kentucky 4 6 217 264 4 6 217 264 Tennessee 3 6 202 267 3 6 202 267 South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360 Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 10 0 495 168 10 0 495 168 Texas A&M 7 1 251 177 7 1 251 177 Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 4 257 237 Mississippi 4 4 318 310 4 4 318 310 LSU 4 5 267 301 4 5 267 301 Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349 Mississippi St. 2 7 156 251 2 7 156 251

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Noon

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Noon

Missouri at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 156 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 0 412 206 Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 8 3 350 212 Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 7 5 316 267 Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 5 4 294 296 Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 9 1 339 218 South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300 Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409 Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 10 1 473 161 Liberty 0 0 0 0 9 1 383 192 Army 0 0 0 0 8 2 290 147 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Army, 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

