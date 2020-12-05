FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120 Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 1 194 139 UCF 5 3 350 262 6 3 399 283 Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198 SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309 Memphis 4 3 193 232 6 3 286 270 Navy 3 4 156 193 3 6 166 288 Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 5 389 299 East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 35, Memphis 21

Houston at Memphis, Postponed

Tulsa 19, Navy 6

Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Houston at Memphis, TBA

Cincinnati at Tulsa, TBA

Navy at Army, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 0 377 171 Clemson 8 1 411 183 9 1 460 183 Miami 7 1 283 184 8 1 314 198 NC State 7 3 327 313 8 3 342 327 North Carolina 6 3 362 277 7 3 411 286 Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208 Virginia 4 4 237 248 5 4 292 263 Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312 Pittsburgh 4 5 230 250 5 5 285 250 Virginia Tech 4 5 274 300 4 6 309 338 Georgia Tech 3 5 198 285 3 6 219 334 Louisville 2 7 245 251 3 7 280 272 Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289 Duke 1 8 185 344 2 8 238 363 Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 49, W. Carolina 9

Florida St. at Duke, Postponed

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

North Carolina at Miami, Postponed

Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Virginia 43, Boston College 32

NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13

Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

Miami 48, Duke 0

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

W. Carolina at North Carolina, Postponed

Saturday, Dec. 12

Louisville at Boston College, Postponed

Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA

North Carolina at Miami, TBA

Duke at Florida St., TBA

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 8 2 340 213 Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 7 2 391 198 Oklahoma St. 5 3 237 214 6 3 253 221 Texas 5 3 313 259 6 3 372 262 TCU 5 4 256 232 5 4 256 232 West Virginia 4 4 185 174 5 4 241 184 Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322 Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367 Baylor 2 6 207 221 2 6 207 221 Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

Saturday’s Games

TCU 29, Oklahoma St. 22

Texas 69, Kansas St. 31

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Iowa St. 42, West Virginia 6

Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14

Saturday, Dec. 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA

Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 5 0 233 116 Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 1 211 136 Maryland 2 2 94 133 2 2 94 133 Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207 Michigan St. 2 4 102 207 2 4 102 207 Penn St. 2 5 173 204 2 5 173 204 Rutgers 2 5 192 237 2 5 192 237

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 5 1 149 92 5 1 149 92 Iowa 5 2 226 121 5 2 226 121 Wisconsin 2 2 107 49 2 2 107 49 Minnesota 2 3 150 174 2 3 150 174 Illinois 2 4 130 195 2 4 130 195 Nebraska 2 4 140 190 2 4 140 190 Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Northwestern at Minnesota, Noon

Ohio St. 52, Michigan St. 12

Penn St. 23, Rutgers 7

Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Indiana 14, Wisconsin 6

Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Northwestern, TBA

Rutgers at Maryland, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Minnesota at Nebraska, TBA

Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 1 262 91 FAU 4 1 102 65 5 2 129 87 Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158 W. Kentucky 3 3 102 130 4 6 170 246 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 4 315 277 Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 3 254 257 UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164 Rice 2 2 101 73 2 2 101 73 North Texas 2 4 179 233 3 5 271 329 Southern Miss. 1 4 104 125 2 7 208 292 UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

Tuesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 42, North Texas 31

Friday’s Games

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice 20, Marshall 0

FIU at Charlotte, Noon

Georgia Southern 20, FAU 3

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

FAU at Southern Miss., 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

North Texas at UTEP, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

UAB at Rice, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 4 0 203 98 4 0 203 98 Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80 Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50 Akron 1 4 96 192 1 4 96 192 Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 4 1 172 138 4 1 172 138 W. Michigan 4 1 223 175 4 1 223 175 Cent. Michigan 3 2 165 157 3 2 165 157 Toledo 3 2 186 123 3 2 186 123 E. Michigan 1 4 158 183 1 4 158 183 N. Illinois 0 5 116 191 0 5 116 191

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Toledo 41, N. Illinois 24

Ball St. 45, Cent. Michigan 20

Akron 31, Bowling Green 3

E. Michigan 53, W. Michigan 42

Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Ohio at Kent St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, Noon

W. Michigan at Ball St., Noon

Akron at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 5 0 152 85 5 0 152 85 Nevada 6 1 219 153 6 1 219 153 San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 3 183 114 Fresno St. 3 2 158 131 3 2 158 131 Hawaii 3 4 170 213 3 4 170 213 UNLV 0 5 83 190 0 5 83 190

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 183 96 4 1 200 147 Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 2 139 80 Wyoming 2 3 150 109 2 3 150 109 Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143 New Mexico 1 5 118 189 1 5 118 189 Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211

Thursday’s Games

Air Force 35, Utah St. 7

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. 35, Hawaii 24

San Diego St. 29, Colorado St. 17

Nevada 37, Fresno St. 26

New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16

Friday, Dec. 11

Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Fresno St. at New Mexico, TBA

Boise St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100 Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140 Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119 Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71 Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160 California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado 3 0 107 87 4 0 127 97 Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74 UCLA 3 2 163 124 3 2 163 124 Utah 1 2 68 81 1 2 68 81 Arizona 0 4 80 129 0 4 80 129 Arizona St. 0 2 45 53 0 2 45 53

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 31, Washington 26

California 21, Oregon 17

Colorado 24, Arizona 13

Utah 30, Oregon St. 24

UCLA 25, Arizona St. 18

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Arizona St. at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Southern Cal at UCLA, TBA

Stanford at Oregon St., TBA

Oregon St. at Stanford, 1 p.m.

California at Washington St., TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 8 1 378 226 8 1 378 226 Georgia 6 2 250 165 6 2 250 165 Missouri 5 3 221 223 5 3 221 223 Kentucky 4 6 217 264 4 6 217 264 Tennessee 2 6 160 250 2 6 160 250 South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360 Vanderbilt 0 8 116 294 0 8 116 294

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 9 0 443 165 9 0 443 165 Texas A&M 7 1 251 177 7 1 251 177 Auburn 5 4 233 227 5 4 233 227 Mississippi 4 4 318 310 4 4 318 310 LSU 3 5 230 267 3 5 230 267 Arkansas 3 6 254 297 3 6 254 297 Mississippi St. 2 6 146 227 2 6 146 227

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Missouri 50, Arkansas 48

Mississippi at LSU, Postponed

Alabama at Arkansas, Postponed

Missouri at Mississippi St., Postponed

Florida 31, Tennessee 19

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Postponed

Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18

Alabama 55, LSU 17

Saturday, Dec. 12

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Postponed

LSU at Florida, TBA

Alabama at Arkansas, TBA

Auburn at Mississippi St., TBA

Vanderbilt at Missouri, Postponed

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA

Georgia at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi at Texas A&M, TBA

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 156 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 7 0 267 107 10 0 370 168 Appalachian St. 5 2 222 128 7 3 316 186 Georgia Southern 4 3 175 176 7 4 290 233 Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 5 4 294 296 Troy 3 3 161 130 5 5 263 241

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 9 1 339 218 South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300 Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409 Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Appalachian St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed

Troy 29, South Alabama 0

Liberty at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. 48, Louisiana-Monroe 15

Coastal Carolina 22, BYU 17

Georgia Southern 20, FAU 3

Saturday, Dec. 12

Troy at South Alabama, Postponed

Incarnate Word at Arkansas St., TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., Postponed

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 9 1 445 147 Liberty 0 0 0 0 9 1 383 192 Army 0 0 0 0 7 2 275 147 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

Saturday, Dec. 12

Navy at Army, 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

