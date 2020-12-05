FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|8
|0
|327
|120
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|1
|194
|139
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|3
|399
|283
|Houston
|3
|2
|173
|155
|3
|3
|199
|198
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Memphis
|4
|3
|193
|232
|6
|3
|286
|270
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|6
|166
|288
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|5
|389
|299
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 35, Memphis 21
Houston at Memphis, Postponed
Tulsa 19, Navy 6
Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Houston at Memphis, TBA
Cincinnati at Tulsa, TBA
Navy at Army, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|0
|377
|171
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|9
|1
|460
|183
|Miami
|7
|1
|283
|184
|8
|1
|314
|198
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|3
|342
|327
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|362
|277
|7
|3
|411
|286
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|209
|194
|4
|3
|275
|208
|Virginia
|4
|4
|237
|248
|5
|4
|292
|263
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|4
|5
|230
|250
|5
|5
|285
|250
|Virginia Tech
|4
|5
|274
|300
|4
|6
|309
|338
|Georgia Tech
|3
|5
|198
|285
|3
|6
|219
|334
|Louisville
|2
|7
|245
|251
|3
|7
|280
|272
|Florida St.
|1
|6
|135
|265
|2
|6
|176
|289
|Duke
|1
|8
|185
|344
|2
|8
|238
|363
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina 49, W. Carolina 9
Florida St. at Duke, Postponed
Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed
North Carolina at Miami, Postponed
Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed
Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
Virginia 43, Boston College 32
NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13
Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10
Miami 48, Duke 0
Thursday, Dec. 10
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
W. Carolina at North Carolina, Postponed
Saturday, Dec. 12
Louisville at Boston College, Postponed
Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA
North Carolina at Miami, TBA
Duke at Florida St., TBA
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Louisville, TBA
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|8
|2
|340
|213
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|7
|2
|391
|198
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|3
|237
|214
|6
|3
|253
|221
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|6
|3
|372
|262
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|5
|4
|256
|232
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|5
|4
|241
|184
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|6
|207
|221
|2
|6
|207
|221
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 29, Oklahoma St. 22
Texas 69, Kansas St. 31
Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13
Iowa St. 42, West Virginia 6
Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14
Saturday, Dec. 12
Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA
Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|5
|0
|233
|116
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|1
|211
|136
|Maryland
|2
|2
|94
|133
|2
|2
|94
|133
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|102
|207
|2
|4
|102
|207
|Penn St.
|2
|5
|173
|204
|2
|5
|173
|204
|Rutgers
|2
|5
|192
|237
|2
|5
|192
|237
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|149
|92
|5
|1
|149
|92
|Iowa
|5
|2
|226
|121
|5
|2
|226
|121
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|107
|49
|2
|2
|107
|49
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|150
|174
|2
|3
|150
|174
|Illinois
|2
|4
|130
|195
|2
|4
|130
|195
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|140
|190
|2
|4
|140
|190
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
___
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Northwestern at Minnesota, Noon
Ohio St. 52, Michigan St. 12
Penn St. 23, Rutgers 7
Iowa 35, Illinois 21
Indiana 14, Wisconsin 6
Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Michigan at Ohio St., Noon
Illinois at Northwestern, TBA
Rutgers at Maryland, TBA
Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA
Minnesota at Nebraska, TBA
Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA
Purdue at Indiana, TBA
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|1
|262
|91
|FAU
|4
|1
|102
|65
|5
|2
|129
|87
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|102
|130
|4
|6
|170
|246
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|4
|315
|277
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|3
|254
|257
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Rice
|2
|2
|101
|73
|2
|2
|101
|73
|North Texas
|2
|4
|179
|233
|3
|5
|271
|329
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|104
|125
|2
|7
|208
|292
|UTEP
|0
|3
|66
|111
|3
|4
|141
|203
___
Tuesday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 42, North Texas 31
Friday’s Games
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rice 20, Marshall 0
FIU at Charlotte, Noon
Georgia Southern 20, FAU 3
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon
UAB at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
FAU at Southern Miss., 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
North Texas at UTEP, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
UAB at Rice, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|203
|98
|4
|0
|203
|98
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|4
|96
|192
|1
|4
|96
|192
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|4
|1
|172
|138
|4
|1
|172
|138
|W. Michigan
|4
|1
|223
|175
|4
|1
|223
|175
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|165
|157
|3
|2
|165
|157
|Toledo
|3
|2
|186
|123
|3
|2
|186
|123
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|158
|183
|1
|4
|158
|183
|N. Illinois
|0
|5
|116
|191
|0
|5
|116
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Toledo 41, N. Illinois 24
Ball St. 45, Cent. Michigan 20
Akron 31, Bowling Green 3
E. Michigan 53, W. Michigan 42
Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Ohio at Kent St., Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, Noon
W. Michigan at Ball St., Noon
Akron at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|5
|0
|152
|85
|5
|0
|152
|85
|Nevada
|6
|1
|219
|153
|6
|1
|219
|153
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|3
|183
|114
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|158
|131
|3
|2
|158
|131
|Hawaii
|3
|4
|170
|213
|3
|4
|170
|213
|UNLV
|0
|5
|83
|190
|0
|5
|83
|190
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|183
|96
|4
|1
|200
|147
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|2
|139
|80
|Wyoming
|2
|3
|150
|109
|2
|3
|150
|109
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|New Mexico
|1
|5
|118
|189
|1
|5
|118
|189
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
___
Thursday’s Games
Air Force 35, Utah St. 7
Friday’s Games
Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
San Jose St. 35, Hawaii 24
San Diego St. 29, Colorado St. 17
Nevada 37, Fresno St. 26
New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16
Friday, Dec. 11
Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Fresno St. at New Mexico, TBA
Boise St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|3
|2
|171
|140
|Stanford
|2
|2
|101
|119
|2
|2
|101
|119
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|67
|71
|1
|1
|67
|71
|Oregon St.
|2
|3
|145
|160
|2
|3
|145
|160
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|3
|0
|107
|87
|4
|0
|127
|97
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|95
|74
|3
|0
|95
|74
|UCLA
|3
|2
|163
|124
|3
|2
|163
|124
|Utah
|1
|2
|68
|81
|1
|2
|68
|81
|Arizona
|0
|4
|80
|129
|0
|4
|80
|129
|Arizona St.
|0
|2
|45
|53
|0
|2
|45
|53
___
Saturday’s Games
Stanford 31, Washington 26
California 21, Oregon 17
Colorado 24, Arizona 13
Utah 30, Oregon St. 24
UCLA 25, Arizona St. 18
Sunday’s Games
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Arizona St. at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Washington at Oregon, TBA
Southern Cal at UCLA, TBA
Stanford at Oregon St., TBA
Oregon St. at Stanford, 1 p.m.
California at Washington St., TBA
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|1
|378
|226
|8
|1
|378
|226
|Georgia
|6
|2
|250
|165
|6
|2
|250
|165
|Missouri
|5
|3
|221
|223
|5
|3
|221
|223
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|4
|6
|217
|264
|Tennessee
|2
|6
|160
|250
|2
|6
|160
|250
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|116
|294
|0
|8
|116
|294
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|9
|0
|443
|165
|9
|0
|443
|165
|Texas A&M
|7
|1
|251
|177
|7
|1
|251
|177
|Auburn
|5
|4
|233
|227
|5
|4
|233
|227
|Mississippi
|4
|4
|318
|310
|4
|4
|318
|310
|LSU
|3
|5
|230
|267
|3
|5
|230
|267
|Arkansas
|3
|6
|254
|297
|3
|6
|254
|297
|Mississippi St.
|2
|6
|146
|227
|2
|6
|146
|227
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20
Missouri 50, Arkansas 48
Mississippi at LSU, Postponed
Alabama at Arkansas, Postponed
Missouri at Mississippi St., Postponed
Florida 31, Tennessee 19
Vanderbilt at Georgia, Postponed
Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18
Alabama 55, LSU 17
Saturday, Dec. 12
Texas A&M at Tennessee, Postponed
LSU at Florida, TBA
Alabama at Arkansas, TBA
Auburn at Mississippi St., TBA
Vanderbilt at Missouri, Postponed
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA
Georgia at Missouri, TBA
Mississippi at Texas A&M, TBA
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|156
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|0
|267
|107
|10
|0
|370
|168
|Appalachian St.
|5
|2
|222
|128
|7
|3
|316
|186
|Georgia Southern
|4
|3
|175
|176
|7
|4
|290
|233
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|5
|4
|294
|296
|Troy
|3
|3
|161
|130
|5
|5
|263
|241
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|9
|1
|339
|218
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
Friday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Appalachian St. 21
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed
Troy 29, South Alabama 0
Liberty at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. 48, Louisiana-Monroe 15
Coastal Carolina 22, BYU 17
Georgia Southern 20, FAU 3
Saturday, Dec. 12
Troy at South Alabama, Postponed
Incarnate Word at Arkansas St., TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., Postponed
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|445
|147
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|383
|192
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|275
|147
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
Saturday, Dec. 12
Navy at Army, 3 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
