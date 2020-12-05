CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 6:00 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120
Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 1 194 139
UCF 5 3 350 262 6 3 399 283
Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198
SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309
Memphis 4 3 193 232 6 3 286 270
Navy 3 4 156 193 3 6 166 288
Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 5 389 299
East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 35, Memphis 21

Houston at Memphis, Postponed

Tulsa 19, Navy 6

Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Houston at Memphis, TBA

Cincinnati at Tulsa, TBA

Navy at Army, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 0 377 171
Clemson 8 1 411 183 9 1 460 183
Miami 7 1 283 184 8 1 314 198
NC State 7 3 327 313 8 3 342 327
North Carolina 6 3 362 277 7 3 411 286
Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208
Virginia 4 4 237 248 5 4 292 263
Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312
Pittsburgh 4 5 230 250 5 5 285 250
Virginia Tech 4 5 274 300 4 6 309 338
Georgia Tech 3 5 198 285 3 6 219 334
Louisville 2 7 245 251 3 7 280 272
Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289
Duke 1 8 185 344 2 8 238 363
Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 49, W. Carolina 9

Florida St. at Duke, Postponed

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

North Carolina at Miami, Postponed

Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Virginia 43, Boston College 32

NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13

Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

Miami 48, Duke 0

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

W. Carolina at North Carolina, Postponed

Saturday, Dec. 12

Louisville at Boston College, Postponed

Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA

North Carolina at Miami, TBA

Duke at Florida St., TBA

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 8 2 340 213
Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 7 2 391 198
Oklahoma St. 5 3 237 214 6 3 253 221
Texas 5 3 313 259 6 3 372 262
TCU 5 4 256 232 5 4 256 232
West Virginia 4 4 185 174 5 4 241 184
Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322
Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367
Baylor 2 6 207 221 2 6 207 221
Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 29, Oklahoma St. 22

Texas 69, Kansas St. 31

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Iowa St. 42, West Virginia 6

Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14

Saturday, Dec. 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA

Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 5 0 233 116
Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 1 211 136
Maryland 2 2 94 133 2 2 94 133
Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207
Michigan St. 2 4 102 207 2 4 102 207
Penn St. 2 5 173 204 2 5 173 204
Rutgers 2 5 192 237 2 5 192 237

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 5 1 149 92 5 1 149 92
Iowa 5 2 226 121 5 2 226 121
Wisconsin 2 2 107 49 2 2 107 49
Minnesota 2 3 150 174 2 3 150 174
Illinois 2 4 130 195 2 4 130 195
Nebraska 2 4 140 190 2 4 140 190
Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Northwestern at Minnesota, Noon

Ohio St. 52, Michigan St. 12

Penn St. 23, Rutgers 7

Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Indiana 14, Wisconsin 6

Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Northwestern, TBA

Rutgers at Maryland, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Minnesota at Nebraska, TBA

Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 1 262 91
FAU 4 1 102 65 5 2 129 87
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
W. Kentucky 3 3 102 130 4 6 170 246
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 4 315 277
Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 3 254 257
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Rice 2 2 101 73 2 2 101 73
North Texas 2 4 179 233 3 5 271 329
Southern Miss. 1 4 104 125 2 7 208 292
UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 42, North Texas 31

Friday’s Games

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice 20, Marshall 0

FIU at Charlotte, Noon

Georgia Southern 20, FAU 3

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

FAU at Southern Miss., 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

North Texas at UTEP, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

UAB at Rice, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 203 98 4 0 203 98
Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80
Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50
Akron 1 4 96 192 1 4 96 192
Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 4 1 172 138 4 1 172 138
W. Michigan 4 1 223 175 4 1 223 175
Cent. Michigan 3 2 165 157 3 2 165 157
Toledo 3 2 186 123 3 2 186 123
E. Michigan 1 4 158 183 1 4 158 183
N. Illinois 0 5 116 191 0 5 116 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Toledo 41, N. Illinois 24

Ball St. 45, Cent. Michigan 20

Akron 31, Bowling Green 3

E. Michigan 53, W. Michigan 42

Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Ohio at Kent St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, Noon

W. Michigan at Ball St., Noon

Akron at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 5 0 152 85 5 0 152 85
Nevada 6 1 219 153 6 1 219 153
San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 3 183 114
Fresno St. 3 2 158 131 3 2 158 131
Hawaii 3 4 170 213 3 4 170 213
UNLV 0 5 83 190 0 5 83 190

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 4 0 183 96 4 1 200 147
Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 2 139 80
Wyoming 2 3 150 109 2 3 150 109
Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143
New Mexico 1 5 118 189 1 5 118 189
Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211

___

Thursday’s Games

Air Force 35, Utah St. 7

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. 35, Hawaii 24

San Diego St. 29, Colorado St. 17

Nevada 37, Fresno St. 26

New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16

Friday, Dec. 11

Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Fresno St. at New Mexico, TBA

Boise St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140
Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119
Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 3 0 107 87 4 0 127 97
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 3 2 163 124 3 2 163 124
Utah 1 2 68 81 1 2 68 81
Arizona 0 4 80 129 0 4 80 129
Arizona St. 0 2 45 53 0 2 45 53

___

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 31, Washington 26

California 21, Oregon 17

Colorado 24, Arizona 13

Utah 30, Oregon St. 24

UCLA 25, Arizona St. 18

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Arizona St. at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Southern Cal at UCLA, TBA

Stanford at Oregon St., TBA

Oregon St. at Stanford, 1 p.m.

California at Washington St., TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 8 1 378 226 8 1 378 226
Georgia 6 2 250 165 6 2 250 165
Missouri 5 3 221 223 5 3 221 223
Kentucky 4 6 217 264 4 6 217 264
Tennessee 2 6 160 250 2 6 160 250
South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360
Vanderbilt 0 8 116 294 0 8 116 294

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 9 0 443 165 9 0 443 165
Texas A&M 7 1 251 177 7 1 251 177
Auburn 5 4 233 227 5 4 233 227
Mississippi 4 4 318 310 4 4 318 310
LSU 3 5 230 267 3 5 230 267
Arkansas 3 6 254 297 3 6 254 297
Mississippi St. 2 6 146 227 2 6 146 227

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Missouri 50, Arkansas 48

Mississippi at LSU, Postponed

Alabama at Arkansas, Postponed

Missouri at Mississippi St., Postponed

Florida 31, Tennessee 19

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Postponed

Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18

Alabama 55, LSU 17

Saturday, Dec. 12

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Postponed

LSU at Florida, TBA

Alabama at Arkansas, TBA

Auburn at Mississippi St., TBA

Vanderbilt at Missouri, Postponed

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA

Georgia at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi at Texas A&M, TBA

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 156
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 7 0 267 107 10 0 370 168
Appalachian St. 5 2 222 128 7 3 316 186
Georgia Southern 4 3 175 176 7 4 290 233
Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 5 4 294 296
Troy 3 3 161 130 5 5 263 241

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 9 1 339 218
South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300
Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409
Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Appalachian St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed

Troy 29, South Alabama 0

Liberty at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. 48, Louisiana-Monroe 15

Coastal Carolina 22, BYU 17

Georgia Southern 20, FAU 3

Saturday, Dec. 12

Troy at South Alabama, Postponed

Incarnate Word at Arkansas St., TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., Postponed

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 9 1 445 147
Liberty 0 0 0 0 9 1 383 192
Army 0 0 0 0 7 2 275 147
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

Saturday, Dec. 12

Navy at Army, 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

