All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|21
|7
|South Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|5
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Jacksonville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|16
|Greenville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|17
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Wheeling
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|10
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|8
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|Rapid City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 1
Florida 5, Greenville 1
Orlando 3, Wheeling 2
Allen 3, Rapid City 2
Tulsa at Utah, ppd
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.