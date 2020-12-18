All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 3 Jacksonville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9 Greenville 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4 Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

