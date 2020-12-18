CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Moderna vaccine update | Update on DC schools' plans | Latest test results
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 3
Jacksonville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9
Greenville 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4
Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Navy using data analytics to tackle aviation readiness problems

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up