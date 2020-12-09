Champions League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Bayern Munich 6 5 1 0 18 5 16 x-Atlético Madrid 6 2 3 1 7 8 9 Salzburg 6 1 2 3 10 15 5 Lokomotiv Moscow 5 0 4 2 5 8 3 x-advanced to second round Wednesday, Oct. 21 Salzburg (Austria) 2, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2 Bayern Munich (Germany) 4, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0 Tuesday, Oct. 27 Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2 Atlético Madrid 3, Salzburg 2 Tuesday, Nov. 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético Madrid 1 Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6 Wednesday, Nov. 25 Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 1 Atlético Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Tuesday, Dec. 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Salzburg 3, Atlético Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1 Wednesday, Dec. 9 Bayern Munich 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Salzburg 0, Atlético Madrid 2 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Real Madrid 6 3 1 2 11 9 10 x-Bor. Mönchengladbach 6 2 2 2 16 9 8 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 2 2 2 5 12 8 Inter Milan 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 x-advanced to second round Wednesday, Oct. 21 Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 3 Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 2 Tuesday, Oct. 27 Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2 Tuesday, Nov. 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 6 Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2 Wednesday, Nov. 25 Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2 Tuesday, Dec. 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 Inter Milan 3 Wednesday, Dec. 9 Inter Milan 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Real Madrid 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Manchester City 6 5 1 0 13 1 16 x-Porto 6 4 1 1 10 3 13 Olympiakos 6 1 0 5 2 10 3 Marseille 6 1 0 5 2 13 3 x-advanced to second round Wednesday, Oct. 21 Manchester City (England) 3, Porto (Portugal) 1 Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Marseille (France) 0 Tuesday, Oct. 27 Marseille 0, Manchester City 3 Porto 2, Olympiakos 0 Tuesday, Nov. 3 Manchester City 3, Olympiakos 0 Porto 3, Marseille 0 Wednesday, Nov. 25 Olympiakos 0, Manchester City 1 Marseille 0, Porto 2 Tuesday, Dec. 1 Marseille 2, Olympiakos 1 Porto 0, Manchester City 0 Wednesday, Dec. 9 Manchester City 3, Marseille 0 Olympiakos 0, Porto 2 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Liverpool 6 4 1 1 10 3 13 x-Atalanta 6 3 2 1 10 8 11 Ajax 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 Midtjylland 6 0 2 4 4 13 2 x-advanced to second round Wednesday, Oct. 21 Ajax (Netherlands) 0, Liverpool (England) 1 Midtjylland (Denmark) 0, Atalanta (Italy) 4 Tuesday, Oct. 27 Atalanta 2, Ajax 2 Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0 Tuesday, Nov. 3 Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5 Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2 Wednesday, Nov. 25 Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1 Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2 Tuesday, Dec. 1 Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1 Liverpool 1, Ajax 0 Wednesday, Dec. 9 Ajax 0, Atalanta 1 Midtjylland 1, Liverpool 1 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Chelsea 6 4 2 0 14 1 14 x-Sevilla 6 4 1 1 9 8 13 Krasnodar 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 Rennes 6 0 1 5 3 11 1 x-advanced to second round Tuesday, Oct. 20 Chelsea (England) 0, Sevilla (Spain) 0 Rennes (France) 1, Krasnodar (Russia)1 Wednesday, Oct. 28 Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4 Sevilla 1 Rennes 0 Wednesday, Nov. 4 Chelsea 3, Rennes 0 Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 2 Rennes 1, Chelsea 2 Wednesday, Dec. 2 Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0 Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4 Tuesday, Dec. 8 Chelsea 1, Krasnodar 1 Rennes 1, Sevilla 3 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Borussia Dortmund 6 4 1 1 12 5 13 x-Lazio 6 2 4 0 11 7 10 Club Brugge 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 Zenit St. Petersburg 6 0 1 5 4 13 1 x-advanced to second round Tuesday, Oct. 20 Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 2 Lazio (Italy) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany)1 Wednesday, Oct. 28 Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 0 Club Brugge 1, Lazio 1 Wednesday, Nov. 4 Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Lazio 1 Club Brugge 0 Borussia Dortmund 3 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0 Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1 Wednesday, Dec. 2 Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1 Club Brugge 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 0 Tuesday, Dec. 8 Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2 Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Juventus 6 5 0 1 14 4 15 x-Barcelona 6 5 0 1 16 5 15 Dynamo Kyiv 6 1 1 4 4 13 4 Ferencváros 6 0 1 5 5 17 1 x-advanced to second round Tuesday, Oct. 20 Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2 Barcelona (Spain) 5, Ferencváros (Hungary) 1 Wednesday, Oct. 28 Ferencváros 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2 Juventus 0 Barcelona 2 Wednesday, Nov. 4 Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1 Ferencváros 1, Juventus 4 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 4 Juventus 2, Ferencváros 1 Wednesday, Dec. 2 Ferencváros 0, Barcelona 3 Juventus 3, Dynamo Kyiv 0 Tuesday, Dec. 8 Barcelona 3, Juventus 0 Dynamo Kyiv 0, Ferencváros, 3 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Paris Saint-Germain 6 4 0 2 13 6 12 x-Leipzig 6 4 0 2 11 12 12 Manchester United 6 3 0 3 15 10 9 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 1 0 5 7 18 3 Tuesday, Oct. 20 Leipzig (Germany) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Manchester United 2 Wednesday, Oct. 28 Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2 Manchester United 5, Leipzig 0 Wednesday, Nov. 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1 Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1, Leipzig 0 Wednesday, Dec. 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 3, Leipzig 4 Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3 Tuesday, Dec. 8 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, suspended Leipzig 3, Manchester United 2 Wednesday, Dec. 9 Paris Saint-Germain 5, Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. 