Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 5:33 PM

All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Bayern Munich 6 5 1 0 18 5 16
x-Atlético Madrid 6 2 3 1 7 8 9
Salzburg 6 1 2 3 10 15 5
Lokomotiv Moscow 5 0 4 2 5 8 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Salzburg (Austria) 2, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2

Bayern Munich (Germany) 4, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2

Atlético Madrid 3, Salzburg 2

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético Madrid 1

Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 1

Atlético Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Salzburg 3,

Atlético Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Bayern Munich 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Salzburg 0, Atlético Madrid 2

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Real Madrid 6 3 1 2 11 9 10
x-Bor. Mönchengladbach 6 2 2 2 16 9 8
Shakhtar Donetsk 6 2 2 2 5 12 8
Inter Milan 6 1 3 2 7 9 6

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 3

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 Inter Milan 3

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Inter Milan 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Real Madrid 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Manchester City 6 5 1 0 13 1 16
x-Porto 6 4 1 1 10 3 13
Olympiakos 6 1 0 5 2 10 3
Marseille 6 1 0 5 2 13 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Manchester City (England) 3, Porto (Portugal) 1

Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Marseille (France) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Marseille 0, Manchester City 3

Porto 2, Olympiakos 0

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Manchester City 3, Olympiakos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Olympiakos 0, Manchester City 1

Marseille 0, Porto 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Marseille 2, Olympiakos 1

Porto 0, Manchester City 0

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Manchester City 3, Marseille 0

Olympiakos 0, Porto 2

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Liverpool 6 4 1 1 10 3 13
x-Atalanta 6 3 2 1 10 8 11
Ajax 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
Midtjylland 6 0 2 4 4 13 2

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Ajax (Netherlands) 0, Liverpool (England) 1

Midtjylland (Denmark) 0, Atalanta (Italy) 4

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Atalanta 2, Ajax 2

Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1

Liverpool 1, Ajax 0

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Ajax 0, Atalanta 1

Midtjylland 1, Liverpool 1

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Chelsea 6 4 2 0 14 1 14
x-Sevilla 6 4 1 1 9 8 13
Krasnodar 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
Rennes 6 0 1 5 3 11 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Chelsea (England) 0, Sevilla (Spain) 0

Rennes (France) 1, Krasnodar (Russia)1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4

Sevilla 1 Rennes 0

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 2

Rennes 1, Chelsea 2

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0

Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Chelsea 1, Krasnodar 1

Rennes 1, Sevilla 3

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Borussia Dortmund 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
x-Lazio 6 2 4 0 11 7 10
Club Brugge 6 2 2 2 8 10 8
Zenit St. Petersburg 6 0 1 5 4 13 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 2

Lazio (Italy) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany)1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 0

Club Brugge 1, Lazio 1

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Lazio 1

Club Brugge 0 Borussia Dortmund 3

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0

Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1

Club Brugge 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 0

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2

Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Juventus 6 5 0 1 14 4 15
x-Barcelona 6 5 0 1 16 5 15
Dynamo Kyiv 6 1 1 4 4 13 4
Ferencváros 6 0 1 5 5 17 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Barcelona (Spain) 5, Ferencváros (Hungary) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Ferencváros 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2

Juventus 0 Barcelona 2

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1

Ferencváros 1, Juventus 4

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 4

Juventus 2, Ferencváros 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Ferencváros 0, Barcelona 3

Juventus 3, Dynamo Kyiv 0

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Barcelona 3, Juventus 0

Dynamo Kyiv 0, Ferencváros, 3

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Paris Saint-Germain 6 4 0 2 13 6 12
x-Leipzig 6 4 0 2 11 12 12
Manchester United 6 3 0 3 15 10 9
Istanbul Basaksehir 6 1 0 5 7 18 3
Tuesday, Oct. 20

Leipzig (Germany) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Manchester United 2

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Manchester United 5, Leipzig 0

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Leipzig 0

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Istanbul Basaksehir 3, Leipzig 4

Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, suspended

Leipzig 3, Manchester United 2

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Paris Saint-Germain 5, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

