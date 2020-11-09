NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League. Name, Affiliation…

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Gonsolin Williams Bohm David O’Brien, The Athletic ATL Williams Bohm Cronenworth Jack Magruder, Field Level Media AZ Alonso May Williams David Venn, MLB.com AZ Cronenworth Bohm Sanchez Katsushi Nagao, Kyodo News CHI Cronenworth Bohm Williams Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media CHI Bohm Cronenworth Williams Hal McCoy, At Large CIN Williams Bohm Cronenworth Joe Kay, The Associated Press CIN Cronenworth Williams Gonsolin Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL Williams Cronenworth Bohm Kyle Newman, The Denver Post COL Williams Cronenworth May Christina Kahrl, ESPN.com LA Williams Hayes Cronenworth Jim Alexander, Southern California News Group LA Cronenworth Williams Gonsolin Steve Wine, The Associated Press MIA Bohm Cronenworth Williams Manny Navarro, The Athletic MIA Cronenworth Bohm Williams Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Bohm Cronenworth Williams Andrew Wagner, Wisconsin State Journal MIL Bohm Williams Cronenworth Deesha Thosar, NY Daily News NY Williams Cronenworth Gimenez Justin Toscano, The Record/NorthJersey.com NY Williams Cronenworth Bohm Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times PHI Bohm Williams Anderson Scott Lauber, Philadelphia Inquirer PHI Williams Bohm Cronenworth Will Graves, The Associated Press PIT Williams Cronenworth Hayes Dejan Kovacevic, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Bohm Gosolin Hayes Kyle Glaser, Baseball America SD Bohm May Cronenworth John Maffei, San Diego Union Tribune SD Bohm Cronenworth Williams John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle SF Cronenworth Williams Bohm Daniel Brown, The Athletic SF Williams Cronenworth Bohm Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat STL Williams Cronenworth Gonsolin Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Williams Cronenworth May Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic WAS Williams Bohm Cronenworth Gabe Lacques, USA Today WAS Williams Bohm Cronenworth

