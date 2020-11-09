NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.
|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|JJ Cooper, Baseball America
|ATL
|Gonsolin
|Williams
|Bohm
|David O’Brien, The Athletic
|ATL
|Williams
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
|Jack Magruder, Field Level Media
|AZ
|Alonso
|May
|Williams
|David Venn, MLB.com
|AZ
|Cronenworth
|Bohm
|Sanchez
|Katsushi Nagao, Kyodo News
|CHI
|Cronenworth
|Bohm
|Williams
|Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media
|CHI
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
|Williams
|Hal McCoy, At Large
|CIN
|Williams
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
|Joe Kay, The Associated Press
|CIN
|Cronenworth
|Williams
|Gonsolin
|Manny Randhawa, MLB.com
|COL
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|Bohm
|Kyle Newman, The Denver Post
|COL
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|May
|Christina Kahrl, ESPN.com
|LA
|Williams
|Hayes
|Cronenworth
|Jim Alexander, Southern California News Group
|LA
|Cronenworth
|Williams
|Gonsolin
|Steve Wine, The Associated Press
|MIA
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
|Williams
|Manny Navarro, The Athletic
|MIA
|Cronenworth
|Bohm
|Williams
|Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
|MIL
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
|Williams
|Andrew Wagner, Wisconsin State Journal
|MIL
|Bohm
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|Deesha Thosar, NY Daily News
|NY
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|Gimenez
|Justin Toscano, The Record/NorthJersey.com
|NY
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|Bohm
|Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times
|PHI
|Bohm
|Williams
|Anderson
|Scott Lauber, Philadelphia Inquirer
|PHI
|Williams
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
|Will Graves, The Associated Press
|PIT
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|Hayes
|Dejan Kovacevic, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|PIT
|Bohm
|Gosolin
|Hayes
|Kyle Glaser, Baseball America
|SD
|Bohm
|May
|Cronenworth
|John Maffei, San Diego Union Tribune
|SD
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
|Williams
|John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle
|SF
|Cronenworth
|Williams
|Bohm
|Daniel Brown, The Athletic
|SF
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|Bohm
|Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat
|STL
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|Gonsolin
|Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|STL
|Williams
|Cronenworth
|May
|Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic
|WAS
|Williams
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
|Gabe Lacques, USA Today
|WAS
|Williams
|Bohm
|Cronenworth
