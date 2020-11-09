CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » Sports » NL Rookie of the…

NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 7:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Gonsolin Williams Bohm
David O’Brien, The Athletic ATL Williams Bohm Cronenworth
Jack Magruder, Field Level Media AZ Alonso May Williams
David Venn, MLB.com AZ Cronenworth Bohm Sanchez
Katsushi Nagao, Kyodo News CHI Cronenworth Bohm Williams
Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media CHI Bohm Cronenworth Williams
Hal McCoy, At Large CIN Williams Bohm Cronenworth
Joe Kay, The Associated Press CIN Cronenworth Williams Gonsolin
Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL Williams Cronenworth Bohm
Kyle Newman, The Denver Post COL Williams Cronenworth May
Christina Kahrl, ESPN.com LA Williams Hayes Cronenworth
Jim Alexander, Southern California News Group LA Cronenworth Williams Gonsolin
Steve Wine, The Associated Press MIA Bohm Cronenworth Williams
Manny Navarro, The Athletic MIA Cronenworth Bohm Williams
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Bohm Cronenworth Williams
Andrew Wagner, Wisconsin State Journal MIL Bohm Williams Cronenworth
Deesha Thosar, NY Daily News NY Williams Cronenworth Gimenez
Justin Toscano, The Record/NorthJersey.com NY Williams Cronenworth Bohm
Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times PHI Bohm Williams Anderson
Scott Lauber, Philadelphia Inquirer PHI Williams Bohm Cronenworth
Will Graves, The Associated Press PIT Williams Cronenworth Hayes
Dejan Kovacevic, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Bohm Gosolin Hayes
Kyle Glaser, Baseball America SD Bohm May Cronenworth
John Maffei, San Diego Union Tribune SD Bohm Cronenworth Williams
John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle SF Cronenworth Williams Bohm
Daniel Brown, The Athletic SF Williams Cronenworth Bohm
Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat STL Williams Cronenworth Gonsolin
Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Williams Cronenworth May
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic WAS Williams Bohm Cronenworth
Gabe Lacques, USA Today WAS Williams Bohm Cronenworth

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

The post election dust is slowly settling as Congress gets back to work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up