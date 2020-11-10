NL Manager of the Year Voting

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:
(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)
|Manager, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Don Mattingly, Marlins
|20
|8
|–
|124
|Jayce Tingler, Padres
|6
|13
|2
|71
|David Ross, Cubs
|1
|2
|14
|45
|Brian Snitker, Braves
|1
|2
|5
|16
|Dave Roberts, Dodgers
|1
|2
|2
|13
|Mike Shildt, Cardinals
|–
|3
|1
|10
|Craig Counsell, Brewers
|1
|–
|1
|6
|Gabe Kapler, Giants
|–
|–
|3
|3
|David Bell, Reds
|–
|–
|2
|2
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.