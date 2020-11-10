CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Sports » NL Manager of the…

NL Manager of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Don Mattingly, Marlins 20 8 124
Jayce Tingler, Padres 6 13 2 71
David Ross, Cubs 1 2 14 45
Brian Snitker, Braves 1 2 5 16
Dave Roberts, Dodgers 1 2 2 13
Mike Shildt, Cardinals 3 1 10
Craig Counsell, Brewers 1 1 6
Gabe Kapler, Giants 3 3
David Bell, Reds 2 2

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

Impasse panel rewrites large portions of VA's contract with AFGE

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up