FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120 Tulsa 5 0 168 117 5 1 175 133 SMU 4 2 202 191 7 2 348 257 Memphis 3 2 162 190 5 2 255 228 Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198 Navy 3 2 143 164 3 4 153 259 UCF 4 3 292 216 5 3 341 237 Tulane 2 5 223 218 5 5 354 278 East Carolina 2 5 191 232 2 6 220 281 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 6 135 243 1 7 162 301

___

Friday’s Games

UCF at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU at East Carolina, Noon

Tulsa at Houston, TBA

Memphis at Tulane, Postponed

Cincinnati at Temple, TBA

Memphis at Navy, TBA

Friday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed

Saturday, Dec. 5

Tulsa at Navy, TBA

Houston at SMU, TBA

Memphis at Tulane, TBA

Houston at Memphis, Postponed

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 0 249 133 8 0 301 133 Clemson 6 1 314 156 7 1 363 156 Miami 6 1 235 184 7 1 266 198 North Carolina 6 2 345 246 6 2 345 246 NC State 5 3 268 271 6 3 283 285 Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208 Boston College 4 4 216 221 5 4 240 242 Pittsburgh 4 4 213 198 5 4 268 198 Virginia Tech 4 4 264 255 4 5 299 293 Virginia 3 4 194 216 4 4 249 231 Georgia Tech 2 4 129 229 2 5 150 278 Louisville 2 6 218 217 3 6 253 238 Duke 1 6 152 240 2 6 205 259 Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289 Syracuse 1 7 125 241 1 8 146 279

___

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Boston College, TBA

NC State at Syracuse, TBA

Virginia at Florida St., TBA

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

Duke at Georgia Tech, TBA

Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed

Pittsburgh at Clemson, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 5

W. Carolina at North Carolina, TBA

Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA

Boston College at Virginia, TBA

Florida St. at Duke, TBA

North Carolina at Miami, Postponed

Miami at Wake Forest, TBA

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

Georgia Tech at NC State, TBA

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 6 1 261 156 6 2 275 187 Oklahoma 5 2 316 184 6 2 364 184 Oklahoma St. 4 2 165 141 5 2 181 148 Texas 4 2 224 205 5 2 283 208 West Virginia 4 3 179 132 5 3 235 142 Kansas St. 4 3 173 186 4 4 204 221 TCU 3 4 168 187 3 4 168 187 Texas Tech 2 5 196 271 3 5 231 304 Baylor 1 5 161 163 1 5 161 163 Kansas 0 6 83 301 0 7 106 339

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. at Texas, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Baylor, TBA

Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Kansas at Texas Tech, TBA

Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA

Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA

Texas at Kansas St., TBA

West Virginia at Iowa St., TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 4 0 181 104 4 0 181 104 Indiana 4 1 170 119 4 1 170 119 Maryland 2 1 83 106 2 1 83 106 Michigan 2 3 153 180 2 3 153 180 Michigan St. 1 3 61 135 1 3 61 135 Rutgers 1 4 148 184 1 4 148 184 Penn St. 0 5 123 180 0 5 123 180

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 5 0 129 63 5 0 129 63 Wisconsin 2 1 101 35 2 1 101 35 Iowa 3 2 165 80 3 2 165 80 Purdue 2 2 106 105 2 2 106 105 Illinois 2 3 109 160 2 3 109 160 Minnesota 2 3 150 174 2 3 150 174 Nebraska 1 3 83 137 1 3 83 137

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, TBA

Northwestern at Michigan St., TBA

Ohio St. at Illinois, TBA

Maryland at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Maryland at Michigan, TBA

Indiana at Wisconsin, TBA

Nebraska at Purdue, TBA

Iowa at Illinois, TBA

Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA

Ohio St. at Michigan St., TBA

Penn St. at Rutgers, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 0 135 54 7 0 262 71 FAU 4 1 102 65 5 1 126 67 Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158 W. Kentucky 3 3 102 130 4 6 170 246 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 4 2 155 147 6 4 266 260 UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164 Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226 North Texas 2 2 131 142 3 3 223 238 Rice 1 2 81 73 1 2 81 73 Southern Miss. 1 4 104 125 2 7 208 292 UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Miss. at UAB, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at FIU, Noon

UTEP at Rice, 1 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 3 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

FIU at Charlotte, Noon

FAU at Georgia Southern, TBA

Rice at Marshall, TBA

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 3 0 133 57 3 0 133 57 Kent St. 3 0 158 82 3 0 158 82 Miami (Ohio) 1 1 48 73 1 1 48 73 Ohio 1 1 51 40 1 1 51 40 Akron 0 3 58 151 0 3 58 151 Bowling Green 0 3 44 142 0 3 44 142

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 3 0 151 95 3 0 151 95 Ball St. 2 1 100 94 2 1 100 94 Cent. Michigan 2 1 114 89 2 1 114 89 Toledo 2 1 121 72 2 1 121 72 E. Michigan 0 3 82 110 0 3 82 110 N. Illinois 0 3 65 120 0 3 65 120

___

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Buffalo, Noon

Ball St. at Toledo, Noon

Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Bowling Green at Akron, TBA

Toledo at N. Illinois, TBA

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, TBA

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, TBA

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Buffalo at Ohio, TBA

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nevada 5 0 161 103 5 0 161 103 San Jose St. 4 0 117 61 4 0 117 61 Fresno St. 3 1 132 94 3 1 132 94 San Diego St. 3 2 144 77 3 2 144 77 Hawaii 2 3 122 157 2 3 122 157 UNLV 0 4 69 145 0 4 69 145

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 183 96 4 1 200 147 Air Force 1 2 64 66 2 2 104 73 Colorado St. 1 2 72 114 1 2 72 114 Wyoming 1 2 89 78 1 2 89 78 New Mexico 0 4 74 132 0 4 74 132 Utah St. 0 4 45 149 0 4 45 149

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at UNLV, 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., TBA

Nevada at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Air Force at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Fresno St. at Nevada, TBA

Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 3 0 116 78 3 0 116 78 Washington 2 0 71 48 2 0 71 48 Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71 Oregon St. 1 2 80 92 1 2 80 92 California 0 2 37 65 0 2 37 65 Stanford 0 2 46 70 0 2 46 70

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado 2 0 83 74 2 0 83 74 Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74 UCLA 1 2 111 96 1 2 111 96 Arizona 0 2 57 78 0 2 57 78 Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28 Utah 0 1 17 33 0 1 17 33

___

Friday’s Games

Stanford at California, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Southern Cal, TBA

Utah at Arizona St., TBA

Arizona at UCLA, TBA

Friday, Dec. 4

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Oregon St. at Utah, TBA

Colorado at Arizona, TBA

UCLA at Arizona St., TBA

Stanford at Washington, TBA

Oregon at California, TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 6 1 313 197 6 1 313 197 Georgia 5 2 205 149 5 2 205 149 Missouri 3 3 130 175 3 3 130 175 Kentucky 3 5 166 212 3 5 166 212 Tennessee 2 5 141 219 2 5 141 219 South Carolina 2 6 201 274 2 6 201 274 Vanderbilt 0 7 116 253 0 7 116 253

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 7 0 346 135 7 0 346 135 Texas A&M 5 1 200 150 5 1 200 150 Auburn 5 2 200 154 5 2 200 154 LSU 3 3 206 192 3 3 206 192 Mississippi 3 4 287 286 3 4 287 286 Arkansas 3 5 206 247 3 5 206 247 Mississippi St. 2 5 122 196 2 5 122 196

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas vs. Missouri at Kansas City, M.O., Noon

Kentucky at Florida, Noon

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Alabama at Arkansas, TBA

Mississippi at LSU, TBA

Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA

South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA

Florida at Tennessee, TBA

Missouri at Mississippi St., TBA

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 107 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 6 0 218 93 8 0 299 137 Appalachian St. 4 1 154 94 6 2 248 152 Georgia Southern 4 2 151 146 6 3 246 200 Troy 2 2 122 83 4 4 224 194 Georgia St. 3 4 215 243 4 4 264 272

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 5 1 190 143 7 1 245 177 South Alabama 2 4 115 150 3 6 181 240 Texas State 2 5 211 251 2 9 318 409 Arkansas St. 1 5 174 261 3 6 283 356 Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 108 194 0 8 128 302

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Troy at South Alabama, TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., TBA

FAU at Georgia Southern, TBA

Liberty at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 9 0 428 125 Liberty 0 0 0 0 8 1 338 192 Army 0 0 0 0 7 2 275 147 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 3 12 116

___

Friday’s Games

UMass at Liberty, Noon

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

