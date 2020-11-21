FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|8
|0
|327
|120
|Tulsa
|5
|0
|168
|117
|5
|1
|175
|133
|SMU
|4
|2
|202
|191
|7
|2
|348
|257
|Memphis
|3
|2
|162
|190
|5
|2
|255
|228
|Houston
|3
|2
|173
|155
|3
|3
|199
|198
|Navy
|3
|2
|143
|164
|3
|4
|153
|259
|UCF
|4
|3
|292
|216
|5
|3
|341
|237
|Tulane
|2
|5
|223
|218
|5
|5
|354
|278
|East Carolina
|2
|5
|191
|232
|2
|6
|220
|281
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|6
|135
|243
|1
|7
|162
|301
___
Friday’s Games
UCF at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SMU at East Carolina, Noon
Tulsa at Houston, TBA
Memphis at Tulane, Postponed
Cincinnati at Temple, TBA
Memphis at Navy, TBA
Friday, Dec. 4
Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed
Saturday, Dec. 5
Tulsa at Navy, TBA
Houston at SMU, TBA
Memphis at Tulane, TBA
Houston at Memphis, Postponed
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|0
|249
|133
|8
|0
|301
|133
|Clemson
|6
|1
|314
|156
|7
|1
|363
|156
|Miami
|6
|1
|235
|184
|7
|1
|266
|198
|North Carolina
|6
|2
|345
|246
|6
|2
|345
|246
|NC State
|5
|3
|268
|271
|6
|3
|283
|285
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|209
|194
|4
|3
|275
|208
|Boston College
|4
|4
|216
|221
|5
|4
|240
|242
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|213
|198
|5
|4
|268
|198
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|264
|255
|4
|5
|299
|293
|Virginia
|3
|4
|194
|216
|4
|4
|249
|231
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|129
|229
|2
|5
|150
|278
|Louisville
|2
|6
|218
|217
|3
|6
|253
|238
|Duke
|1
|6
|152
|240
|2
|6
|205
|259
|Florida St.
|1
|6
|135
|265
|2
|6
|176
|289
|Syracuse
|1
|7
|125
|241
|1
|8
|146
|279
___
Friday’s Games
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Boston College, TBA
NC State at Syracuse, TBA
Virginia at Florida St., TBA
Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed
Duke at Georgia Tech, TBA
Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed
Pittsburgh at Clemson, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 5
W. Carolina at North Carolina, TBA
Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA
Boston College at Virginia, TBA
Florida St. at Duke, TBA
North Carolina at Miami, Postponed
Miami at Wake Forest, TBA
Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed
Georgia Tech at NC State, TBA
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|6
|1
|261
|156
|6
|2
|275
|187
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|316
|184
|6
|2
|364
|184
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|2
|165
|141
|5
|2
|181
|148
|Texas
|4
|2
|224
|205
|5
|2
|283
|208
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|179
|132
|5
|3
|235
|142
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|173
|186
|4
|4
|204
|221
|TCU
|3
|4
|168
|187
|3
|4
|168
|187
|Texas Tech
|2
|5
|196
|271
|3
|5
|231
|304
|Baylor
|1
|5
|161
|163
|1
|5
|161
|163
|Kansas
|0
|6
|83
|301
|0
|7
|106
|339
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa St. at Texas, Noon
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Baylor, TBA
Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA
TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Kansas at Texas Tech, TBA
Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA
Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA
Texas at Kansas St., TBA
West Virginia at Iowa St., TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|181
|104
|4
|0
|181
|104
|Indiana
|4
|1
|170
|119
|4
|1
|170
|119
|Maryland
|2
|1
|83
|106
|2
|1
|83
|106
|Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|180
|2
|3
|153
|180
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|61
|135
|1
|3
|61
|135
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|148
|184
|1
|4
|148
|184
|Penn St.
|0
|5
|123
|180
|0
|5
|123
|180
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|5
|0
|129
|63
|5
|0
|129
|63
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|101
|35
|2
|1
|101
|35
|Iowa
|3
|2
|165
|80
|3
|2
|165
|80
|Purdue
|2
|2
|106
|105
|2
|2
|106
|105
|Illinois
|2
|3
|109
|160
|2
|3
|109
|160
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|150
|174
|2
|3
|150
|174
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|83
|137
|1
|3
|83
|137
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Michigan, TBA
Northwestern at Michigan St., TBA
Ohio St. at Illinois, TBA
Maryland at Indiana, TBA
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Maryland at Michigan, TBA
Indiana at Wisconsin, TBA
Nebraska at Purdue, TBA
Iowa at Illinois, TBA
Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA
Ohio St. at Michigan St., TBA
Penn St. at Rutgers, TBA
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|0
|135
|54
|7
|0
|262
|71
|FAU
|4
|1
|102
|65
|5
|1
|126
|67
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|102
|130
|4
|6
|170
|246
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|2
|155
|147
|6
|4
|266
|260
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|132
|143
|4
|3
|212
|226
|North Texas
|2
|2
|131
|142
|3
|3
|223
|238
|Rice
|1
|2
|81
|73
|1
|2
|81
|73
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|104
|125
|2
|7
|208
|292
|UTEP
|0
|3
|66
|111
|3
|4
|141
|203
___
Friday’s Games
Southern Miss. at UAB, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at FIU, Noon
UTEP at Rice, 1 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 3 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
FIU at Charlotte, Noon
FAU at Georgia Southern, TBA
Rice at Marshall, TBA
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|133
|57
|3
|0
|133
|57
|Kent St.
|3
|0
|158
|82
|3
|0
|158
|82
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|48
|73
|1
|1
|48
|73
|Ohio
|1
|1
|51
|40
|1
|1
|51
|40
|Akron
|0
|3
|58
|151
|0
|3
|58
|151
|Bowling Green
|0
|3
|44
|142
|0
|3
|44
|142
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|3
|0
|151
|95
|3
|0
|151
|95
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|100
|94
|2
|1
|100
|94
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|114
|89
|2
|1
|114
|89
|Toledo
|2
|1
|121
|72
|2
|1
|121
|72
|E. Michigan
|0
|3
|82
|110
|0
|3
|82
|110
|N. Illinois
|0
|3
|65
|120
|0
|3
|65
|120
___
Friday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. at Buffalo, Noon
Ball St. at Toledo, Noon
Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Bowling Green at Akron, TBA
Toledo at N. Illinois, TBA
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, TBA
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, TBA
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Buffalo at Ohio, TBA
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|5
|0
|161
|103
|5
|0
|161
|103
|San Jose St.
|4
|0
|117
|61
|4
|0
|117
|61
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|132
|94
|3
|1
|132
|94
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|144
|77
|3
|2
|144
|77
|Hawaii
|2
|3
|122
|157
|2
|3
|122
|157
|UNLV
|0
|4
|69
|145
|0
|4
|69
|145
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|183
|96
|4
|1
|200
|147
|Air Force
|1
|2
|64
|66
|2
|2
|104
|73
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|72
|114
|1
|2
|72
|114
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|89
|78
|1
|2
|89
|78
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|74
|132
|0
|4
|74
|132
|Utah St.
|0
|4
|45
|149
|0
|4
|45
|149
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
New Mexico at Utah St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wyoming at UNLV, 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Boise St., TBA
Nevada at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Air Force at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Fresno St. at Nevada, TBA
Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|3
|0
|116
|78
|3
|0
|116
|78
|Washington
|2
|0
|71
|48
|2
|0
|71
|48
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|67
|71
|1
|1
|67
|71
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|80
|92
|1
|2
|80
|92
|California
|0
|2
|37
|65
|0
|2
|37
|65
|Stanford
|0
|2
|46
|70
|0
|2
|46
|70
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|2
|0
|83
|74
|2
|0
|83
|74
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|95
|74
|3
|0
|95
|74
|UCLA
|1
|2
|111
|96
|1
|2
|111
|96
|Arizona
|0
|2
|57
|78
|0
|2
|57
|78
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|1
|27
|28
|Utah
|0
|1
|17
|33
|0
|1
|17
|33
___
Friday’s Games
Stanford at California, 4 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Southern Cal, TBA
Utah at Arizona St., TBA
Arizona at UCLA, TBA
Friday, Dec. 4
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Oregon St. at Utah, TBA
Colorado at Arizona, TBA
UCLA at Arizona St., TBA
Stanford at Washington, TBA
Oregon at California, TBA
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|6
|1
|313
|197
|6
|1
|313
|197
|Georgia
|5
|2
|205
|149
|5
|2
|205
|149
|Missouri
|3
|3
|130
|175
|3
|3
|130
|175
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|166
|212
|3
|5
|166
|212
|Tennessee
|2
|5
|141
|219
|2
|5
|141
|219
|South Carolina
|2
|6
|201
|274
|2
|6
|201
|274
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|116
|253
|0
|7
|116
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|7
|0
|346
|135
|7
|0
|346
|135
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|200
|150
|5
|1
|200
|150
|Auburn
|5
|2
|200
|154
|5
|2
|200
|154
|LSU
|3
|3
|206
|192
|3
|3
|206
|192
|Mississippi
|3
|4
|287
|286
|3
|4
|287
|286
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|206
|247
|3
|5
|206
|247
|Mississippi St.
|2
|5
|122
|196
|2
|5
|122
|196
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas vs. Missouri at Kansas City, M.O., Noon
Kentucky at Florida, Noon
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Alabama at Arkansas, TBA
Mississippi at LSU, TBA
Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA
Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA
South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA
Florida at Tennessee, TBA
Missouri at Mississippi St., TBA
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|107
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|0
|218
|93
|8
|0
|299
|137
|Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|154
|94
|6
|2
|248
|152
|Georgia Southern
|4
|2
|151
|146
|6
|3
|246
|200
|Troy
|2
|2
|122
|83
|4
|4
|224
|194
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|215
|243
|4
|4
|264
|272
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|1
|190
|143
|7
|1
|245
|177
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|115
|150
|3
|6
|181
|240
|Texas State
|2
|5
|211
|251
|2
|9
|318
|409
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|174
|261
|3
|6
|283
|356
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|5
|108
|194
|0
|8
|128
|302
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Troy at South Alabama, TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., TBA
FAU at Georgia Southern, TBA
Liberty at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|428
|125
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|338
|192
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|275
|147
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|116
___
Friday’s Games
UMass at Liberty, Noon
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
