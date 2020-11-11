AL Cy Young Award Winners

2020 — Shane Bieber, Cleveland 2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston 2018 — Blake Snell, Tampa Bay 2017 — Corey Kluber,…

2020 — Shane Bieber, Cleveland

2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston

2018 — Blake Snell, Tampa Bay

2017 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2016 — Rick Porcello, Boston

2015 — Dallas Keuchel, Houston

2014 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2013 — Max Scherzer, Detroit

2012 — David Price, Tampa Bay

2011 — x-Justin Verlander, Detroit

2010 — Felix Hernandez, Seattle

2009 — Zack Greinke, Kansas City

2008 — Cliff Lee, Cleveland

2007 — CC Sabathia, Cleveland

2006 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2005 — Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles

2004 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2003 — Roy Halladay, Toronto

2002 — Barry Zito, Oakland

2001 — Roger Clemens, New York

2000 — x-Pedro Martinez, Boston

1999 — x-Pedro Martinez, Boston

1998 — x-Roger Clemens, Toronto

1997 — Roger Clemens, Toronto

1996 — Pat Hentgen, Toronto

1995 — Randy Johnson, Seattle

1994 — David Cone, Kansas City

1993 — Jack McDowell, Chicago

1992 — Dennis Eckersley, Oakland

1991 — Roger Clemens, Boston

1990 — Bob Welch, Oakland

1989 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1988 — Frank Viola, Minnesota

1987 — Roger Clemens, Boston

1986 — x-Roger Clemens, Boston

1985 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1984 — Willie Hernandez, Detroit

1983 — LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago

1982 — Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee

1981 — Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee

1980 — Steve Stone, Baltimore

1979 — Mike Flanagan, Baltimore

1978 — x-Ron Guidry, New York

1977 — Sparky Lyle, New York

1976 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1975 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1974 — Catfish Hunter, Oakland

1973 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1972 — Gaylord Perry, Cleveland

1971 — Vida Blue, Oakland

1970 — Jim Perry, Minnesota

1969 — (tie) Mike Cuellar, Baltimore, and Denny McLain, Detroit

1968 — x-Denny McLain, Detroit

1967 — Jim Lonborg, Boston

1964 — Dean Chance, Los Angeles

1961 — Whitey Ford, New York

1959 — Early Wynn, Chicago

1958 — Bob Turley, New York

x-unanimous choice

NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.

