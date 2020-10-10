PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Prestonwood Country Club
|Cary, N.C.
|Purse: $2.1 million
|Yardage: 7,137; Par: 72
|Second Round
Darren Clarke 69-66_135
Colin Montgomerie 68-67_135
Woody Austin 66-69_135
Vijay Singh 70-66_136
Bernhard Langer 70-66_136
David Toms 69-67_136
Kevin Sutherland 69-68_137
Tim Herron 69-68_137
Jim Furyk 70-68_138
Ernie Els 70-68_138
Cameron Beckman 70-68_138
Scott Parel 69-69_138
Kirk Triplett 68-70_138
Corey Pavin 67-71_138
Jerry Kelly 72-67_139
Lee Janzen 72-67_139
Dicky Pride 72-67_139
Wes Short, Jr. 71-68_139
Robert Karlsson 73-66_139
Kenny Perry 69-70_139
Marco Dawson 68-71_139
Joe Durant 72-68_140
Esteban Toledo 73-67_140
Scott Verplank 73-67_140
Glen Day 71-69_140
Steve Flesch 75-65_140
Gene Sauers 67-73_140
John Daly 72-69_141
Mark O’Meara 71-70_141
Bob Estes 74-67_141
Carlos Franco 70-71_141
Brandt Jobe 69-72_141
Jesper Parnevik 72-70_142
Dudley Hart 72-70_142
Mike Weir 71-71_142
Paul Broadhurst 71-71_142
Tom Byrum 70-72_142
Mike Goodes 70-72_142
Scott Dunlap 72-71_143
Stephen Leaney 72-71_143
Jerry Haas 72-71_143
Rod Pampling 74-69_143
Mark Brooks 71-72_143
Doug Barron 70-73_143
Gary Nicklaus 75-68_143
Paul Stankowski 73-71_144
Rocco Mediate 71-73_144
Kent Jones 71-73_144
Jeff Maggert 74-70_144
Stephen Ames 69-75_144
Robin Byrd 71-74_145
Shane Bertsch 73-72_145
Billy Andrade 74-71_145
Steve Pate 76-69_145
John Huston 69-76_145
Brett Quigley 73-73_146
Tom Kite 74-72_146
Chris DiMarco 75-71_146
Duffy Waldorf 75-71_146
Tom Pernice Jr. 74-73_147
Michael Allen 75-72_147
Joey Sindelar 72-76_148
Jeff Sluman 72-76_148
Ken Tanigawa 73-75_148
David Frost 71-77_148
Tim Petrovic 74-74_148
Jay Haas 75-73_148
Ken Duke 74-75_149
David McKenzie 75-74_149
Olin Browne 73-77_150
Fred Funk 74-76_150
Billy Mayfair 72-79_151
Scott Hoch 77-74_151
Mark Calcavecchia 77-75_152
Craig Kanada 77-75_152
Neal Lancaster 78-74_152
Russ Cochran 79-73_152
Larry Mize 73-80_153
Steve Jones 81-74_155
Frank Lickliter II 80-76_156
