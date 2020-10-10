PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship Scores

Saturday At Prestonwood Country Club Cary, N.C. Purse: $2.1 million Yardage: 7,137; Par: 72 Second Round Darren Clarke 69-66_135 Colin…

Darren Clarke 69-66_135

Colin Montgomerie 68-67_135

Woody Austin 66-69_135

Vijay Singh 70-66_136

Bernhard Langer 70-66_136

David Toms 69-67_136

Kevin Sutherland 69-68_137

Tim Herron 69-68_137

Jim Furyk 70-68_138

Ernie Els 70-68_138

Cameron Beckman 70-68_138

Scott Parel 69-69_138

Kirk Triplett 68-70_138

Corey Pavin 67-71_138

Jerry Kelly 72-67_139

Lee Janzen 72-67_139

Dicky Pride 72-67_139

Wes Short, Jr. 71-68_139

Robert Karlsson 73-66_139

Kenny Perry 69-70_139

Marco Dawson 68-71_139

Joe Durant 72-68_140

Esteban Toledo 73-67_140

Scott Verplank 73-67_140

Glen Day 71-69_140

Steve Flesch 75-65_140

Gene Sauers 67-73_140

John Daly 72-69_141

Mark O’Meara 71-70_141

Bob Estes 74-67_141

Carlos Franco 70-71_141

Brandt Jobe 69-72_141

Jesper Parnevik 72-70_142

Dudley Hart 72-70_142

Mike Weir 71-71_142

Paul Broadhurst 71-71_142

Tom Byrum 70-72_142

Mike Goodes 70-72_142

Scott Dunlap 72-71_143

Stephen Leaney 72-71_143

Jerry Haas 72-71_143

Rod Pampling 74-69_143

Mark Brooks 71-72_143

Doug Barron 70-73_143

Gary Nicklaus 75-68_143

Paul Stankowski 73-71_144

Rocco Mediate 71-73_144

Kent Jones 71-73_144

Jeff Maggert 74-70_144

Stephen Ames 69-75_144

Robin Byrd 71-74_145

Shane Bertsch 73-72_145

Billy Andrade 74-71_145

Steve Pate 76-69_145

John Huston 69-76_145

Brett Quigley 73-73_146

Tom Kite 74-72_146

Chris DiMarco 75-71_146

Duffy Waldorf 75-71_146

Tom Pernice Jr. 74-73_147

Michael Allen 75-72_147

Joey Sindelar 72-76_148

Jeff Sluman 72-76_148

Ken Tanigawa 73-75_148

David Frost 71-77_148

Tim Petrovic 74-74_148

Jay Haas 75-73_148

Ken Duke 74-75_149

David McKenzie 75-74_149

Olin Browne 73-77_150

Fred Funk 74-76_150

Billy Mayfair 72-79_151

Scott Hoch 77-74_151

Mark Calcavecchia 77-75_152

Craig Kanada 77-75_152

Neal Lancaster 78-74_152

Russ Cochran 79-73_152

Larry Mize 73-80_153

Steve Jones 81-74_155

Frank Lickliter II 80-76_156

