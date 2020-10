NHRA Mopar Express Lane Spring-Nationals Finals

Sunday At Houston Raceway Park Baytown, Texas Final Finish Order TOP FUEL 1. Tony Schumacher; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Billy…

1. Tony Schumacher; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Billy Torrence; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Doug Foley; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Joe Morrison; 11. Scott Palmer; 12. Justin Ashley; 13. Lee Callaway; 14. Kebin Kinsley; 15. Cameron Ferre.

FUNNY CAR

1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. Bobby Bode; 10. Dave Richards; 11. Jack Beckman; 12. Chad Green; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Jim Campbell; 16. Terry Haddock.

PRO STOCK

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Jeg Coughlin; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Alex Laughlin; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Jason Line; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Bo Butner; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Bruno Massel.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Eddie Krawiec; 2. Ryan Oehler; 3. Hector Arana Jr; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Andrew Hines; 6. Scotty Pollacheck; 7. David Barron; 8. Jerry Savoie; 9. John Hall; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Michael Phillips; 12. Chris Bostick; 13. Angelle Sampey; 14. Angie Smith; 15. Steve Johnson; 16. Marc Ingwersen.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Tony Schumacher, 3.669 seconds, 330.63 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.687 seconds, 330.07 mph.

Funny Car — Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.929, 321.04 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.952, 325.14.

Pro Stock — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.535, 211.03 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.611, 207.53.

Pro Modified — Justin Bond, Chevy Camaro, 5.707, 249.35 def. Brandon Pesz, Camaro, 7.504, 127.58.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.801, 198.61 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.905, 181.37.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Shawn Cowie, 5.207, 276.13 def. Julie Nataas, 5.259, 274.16.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Brian Hough, Chevy Camaro, 5.900, 187.16 def. Chris Marshall, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Competition Eliminator — Craig Bourgeois, Dragster, 6.816, 181.89 def. Frank Aragona, Bantam, 7.444, 170.36.

Super Stock — Gary Emmons, Chevy Cavalier, 10.113, 101.99 def. Jeff Miller, Chevy Camaro, 12.698, 70.31.

Stock Eliminator — Woody Gary, Dodge Challenger, 10.228, 128.08 def. Wes Neely, Pontiac Firebird, 11.552, 113.51.

Super Comp — Shannon Brinkley, Dragster, 8.905, 177.35 def. Dylan Hough, Dragster, 8.895, 176.74.

Super Gas — Charlie Stewart, Chevy Corvette, 9.914, 169.44 def. Vernon Rowland, Olds Calais, 9.946, 161.42.

Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Doug Foley, 3.803, 323.04 def. Clay Millican, 3.843, 306.26; Leah Pruett, 3.745, 321.65 def. Lee Callaway, 6.222, 96.74; Doug Kalitta, 3.716, 327.27 def. Kebin Kinsley, 6.874, 96.34; Antron Brown, 3.731, 324.12 def. Scott Palmer, 4.283, 197.10; Tony Schumacher, 3.712, 319.37 def. Cameron Ferre, Foul – Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.674, 329.34 was unopposed; Billy Torrence, 3.756, 324.98 def. Joe Morrison, 4.177, 248.11; Shawn Langdon, 3.720, 327.59 def. Justin Ashley, 4.741, 169.72;

QUARTERFINALS — B. Torrence, 3.708, 331.61 def. Pruett, 3.708, 322.58; Brown, 3.719, 329.42 def. Kalitta, 3.747, 325.92; Schumacher, 3.735, 327.43 def. Foley, 3.852, 269.24; S. Torrence, 3.686, 328.46 def. Langdon, 4.063, 216.00;

SEMIFINALS — Schumacher, 3.701, 319.07 def. B. Torrence, 3.753, 325.92; S. Torrence, 3.673, 324.83 def. Brown, 4.763, 154.53;

FINAL — Schumacher, 3.669, 330.63 def. S. Torrence, 3.687, 330.07.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.949, 321.35 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.086, 275.67; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.874, 330.39 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.426, 132.70; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.286, 301.00 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.421, 212.86; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.158, 320.51 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 5.012, 207.88; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.894, 333.49 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 9.360, 73.65; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.271, 317.34 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 6.305, 104.29; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 6.373, 110.91 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul – Red Light; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.926, 327.19 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 5.086, 149.65;

QUARTERFINALS — Hagan, 3.914, 328.78 def. Alexander, 13.014, 54.58; DeJoria, 3.912, 323.19 def. Tasca III, 3.970, 296.96; Johnson Jr., 3.934, 327.51 def. Todd, 3.979, 326.00; Capps, 3.962, 326.87 def. Pedregon, 3.961, 324.36;

SEMIFINALS — Johnson Jr., 3.941, 321.96 def. Hagan, 3.981, 321.12; Capps, 4.160, 247.38 def. DeJoria, 5.175, 142.10;

FINAL — Johnson Jr., 3.929, 321.04 def. Capps, 3.952, 325.14.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.563, 210.28 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.599, 208.23; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.590, 209.88 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.552, 209.85; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.558, 210.37 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.556, 209.04; Troy Coughlin Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.555, 209.26 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.574, 209.98; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.551, 210.70 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.585, 209.59; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.542, 210.44 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.576, 209.88; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.537, 209.17 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.625, 207.69; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.557, 210.60 def. Bruno Massel, Camaro, Foul – Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS — Coughlin, 6.565, 208.55 def. Enders, Foul – Red Light; Stanfield, 6.548, 210.73 def. Coughlin Jr., Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.550, 209.82 def. C. McGaha, 6.637, 208.01; Koretsky, 6.571, 209.10 def. Laughlin, 6.566, 210.41;

SEMIFINALS — Coughlin, 6.566, 208.91 def. Anderson, 6.565, 210.08; Stanfield, 6.543, 211.20 def. Koretsky, 6.549, 209.79;

FINAL — Stanfield, 6.535, 211.03 def. Coughlin, 6.611, 207.53.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE-

ROUND ONE — Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.935, 187.65 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, Broke; Hector Arana Jr, 6.854, 197.51 def. Angie Smith, 8.003, 119.68; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.877, 197.94 def. John Hall, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.810, 198.15 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.225, 189.23; David Barron, 7.028, 191.29 def. Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 7.314, 169.53; Ryan Oehler, 6.850, 198.12 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.929, 193.71; Matt Smith, 6.769, 200.44 def. Marc Ingwersen, Broke – No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.818, 196.50 def. Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 6.944, 192.91;

QUARTERFINALS — Arana Jr, 6.835, 196.79 def. Barron, 6.964, 190.32; Krawiec, 6.808, 198.29 def. Savoie, Broke; Oehler, 6.855, 197.16 def. Hines, 6.818, 198.15; M. Smith, 6.801, 200.68 def. Pollacheck, 6.854, 198.26;

SEMIFINALS — Krawiec, 6.803, 199.11 def. Arana Jr, 6.883, 196.59; Oehler, 6.859, 197.13 def. M. Smith, 6.962, 163.06;

FINAL — Krawiec, 6.801, 198.61 def. Oehler, 6.905, 181.37.

Point Standings Top 10 Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 868; 2. Doug Kalitta, 767; 3. Billy Torrence, 675; 4. Leah Pruett, 670; 5. Shawn Langdon, 544; 6. Antron Brown, 534; 7. Justin Ashley, 485; 8. Terry McMillen, 436; 9. Tony Schumacher, 415; 10. Clay Millican, 414.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 842; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 800; 3. Jack Beckman, 799; 4. Ron Capps, 679; 5. Bob Tasca III, 595; 6. J.R. Todd, 584; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 570; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 489; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 388; 10. Paul Lee, 382.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 753; 2. (tie) Jeg Coughlin, 698; Jason Line, 698; 4. Greg Anderson, 570; 5. Matt Hartford, 547; 6. Alex Laughlin, 531; 7. Aaron Stanfield, 483; 8. Chris McGaha, 434; 9. Deric Kramer, 405; 10. Bo Butner, 398.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 542; 2. Scotty Pollacheck, 484; 3. Andrew Hines, 476; 4. Angelle Sampey, 447; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 424; 6. Ryan Oehler, 339; 7. Angie Smith, 338; 8. (tie) Steve Johnson, 303; Jerry Savoie, 303; 10. Hector Arana Jr, 284.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers

Mark Buehring, Chevy Cobalt, 7.237, 158.58 def. David Cuadra, Pontiac GTO, Foul – Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.875, 174.05 def. David Barton, Camaro, 7.901, 175.11.

