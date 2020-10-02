MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, September 27 Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 11 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 9 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8 Jordan Morris, SEA…

Through Sunday, September 27

Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 11 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 9 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8 Jordan Morris, SEA 7 Chris Mueller, ORL 7 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 7 Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 7

7 players tied with 6

Assists Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 9 Darwin Quintero, HOU 7 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 6 Jan Gregus, MIN 6 Jordan Morris, SEA 6 Pedro Santos, CLB 6 Saphir Taider, MTL 6 Sebastian Blanco, POR 5 Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 5 Chris Mueller, ORL 5 Cristian Pavon, LA 5 Diego Valeri, POR 5

___

Shots Gustavo Bou, NE 53 Diego Rossi, LFC 50 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 41 Cristian Pavon, LA 40 Robert Beric, CHI 39 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 39 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 38 Nani, ORL 36 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 36 Adam Buksa, NE 34 Darwin Quintero, HOU 34 Johnny Russell, KC 34

___

Shots on Goal Diego Rossi, LFC 27 Robert Beric, CHI 19 Gustavo Bou, NE 19 Cristian Pavon, LA 18 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 17 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 15 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15

8 players tied with 14

___

Cautions Frankie Amaya, CIN 6 Franco Escobar, ATL 6 Andres Reyes, MCF 6 James Sands, NYC 6 Thiago Santos, DAL 6

11 players tied with 5

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Andres Reyes, MCF 6 1 7 Frankie Amaya, CIN 6 0 6 Julian Araujo, LA 5 1 6 Franco Escobar, ATL 6 0 6 Gadi Kinda, KC 5 1 6 James Sands, NYC 6 0 6 Thiago Santos, DAL 6 0 6

18 players tied with 5

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Eloy Room, CLB 0.64 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.67 Sean Johnson, NYC 0.71 Andre Blake, PHI 0.79 Matt Turner, NE 0.85 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.92 Ryan Meara, NYR 1.05 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.07 Joe Willis, NSH 1.08 Zac MacMath, RSL 1.17 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 1.17

___

Shutouts Eloy Room, CLB 7 Andre Blake, PHI 6 Sean Johnson, NYC 6 Matt Turner, NE 5 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5 Joe Willis, NSH 5 Stefan Frei, SEA 4 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 4 Quentin Westberg, TOR 4

10 players tied with 3

___

Saves Sean Johnson, NYC 55 Clement Diop, MTL 51 Marko Maric, HOU 45 Andre Blake, PHI 44 David Bingham, LA 42 Stefan Frei, SEA 42 Matt Turner, NE 42 Daniel Vega, SJ 42 Steve Clark, POR 37 Pedro Gallese, ORL 37

___

