AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .382; T.Anderson, Chicago, .347; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .336; Lewis, Seattle, .328; Cruz, Minnesota, .326; Adames, Tampa…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .382; T.Anderson, Chicago, .347; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .336; Lewis, Seattle, .328; Cruz, Minnesota, .326; Adames, Tampa Bay, .322; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; J.Abreu, Chicago, .316; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; T.Hernández, Toronto, .311; Verdugo, Boston, .311.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 30; Lewis, Seattle, 29; Biggio, Toronto, 28; Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; J.Abreu, Chicago, 26; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Tucker, Houston, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Voit, New York, 28; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 49; Alberto, Baltimore, 45; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 45; Lewis, Seattle, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 43; Cruz, Minnesota, 42; T.Hernández, Toronto, 42; Verdugo, Boston, 42; T.Anderson, Chicago, 41.

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Franco, Kansas City, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 12; Iglesias, Baltimore, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Brantley, Houston, 11; Gurriel, Houston, 11.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; LeMahieu, New York, 2; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Pillar, Colorado, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Olson, Oakland, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; 11 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.20; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.47; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.53; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.58; Lynn, Texas, 2.67; Ryu, Toronto, 2.72; Greinke, Houston, 2.91; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.09; Giolito, Chicago, 3.14.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 84; Giolito, Chicago, 66; Lynn, Texas, 63; G.Cole, New York, 60; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 57; Maeda, Minnesota, 48; Ryu, Toronto, 48; F.Valdez, Houston, 48; Berríos, Minnesota, 47; Bundy, Los Angeles, 47; Heaney, Los Angeles, 47.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.