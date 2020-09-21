AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .365; T.Anderson, Chicago, .355; J.Abreu, Chicago, .333; Verdugo, Boston, .328; Cruz, Minnesota, .314; D.Fletcher, Los…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .365; T.Anderson, Chicago, .355; J.Abreu, Chicago, .333; Verdugo, Boston, .328; Cruz, Minnesota, .314; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .314; Brantley, Houston, .311; T.Hernández, Toronto, .310; Candelario, Detroit, .307; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .297.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 44; Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; Voit, New York, 39; LeMahieu, New York, 38; Lewis, Seattle, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Biggio, Toronto, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 34.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 55; Voit, New York, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 41; Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 36; Devers, Boston, 36; Seager, Seattle, 35.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 73; T.Anderson, Chicago, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 62; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 60; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 59; Verdugo, Boston, 59; Devers, Boston, 58; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 58; Lindor, Cleveland, 58; Ramírez, Cleveland, 58.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 18; Brantley, Houston, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Franco, Kansas City, 15; Iglesias, Baltimore, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Biggio, Toronto, 14; Alberto, Baltimore, 13; Choi, Tampa Bay, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; 19 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 18; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14; Sanó, Minnesota, 13; Springer, Houston, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 20; Margot, Tampa Bay, 12; Moore, Seattle, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Grossman, Oakland, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; V.Reyes, Detroit, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Foster, Chicago, 5-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.74; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.04; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.52; Lynn, Texas, 2.53; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.57; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.90; G.Cole, New York, 3.00; Ryu, Toronto, 3.00; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.06; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 112; G.Cole, New York, 87; Giolito, Chicago, 86; Lynn, Texas, 84; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 83; Carrasco, Cleveland, 74; Bundy, Los Angeles, 72; Maeda, Minnesota, 71; Ryu, Toronto, 68; F.Valdez, Houston, 68.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.