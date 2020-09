French Open Results

Monday At Stade Rolan Garros Paris Purse: €18,209,040 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at…

Monday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Jack Sock, United States, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-5, 6-4, 6-0.

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Maxime Janvier, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-2, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.