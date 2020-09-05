FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 24 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 24

Monday’s Games

BYU at Navy, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

The Citadel at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Marshall at East Carolina, TBA

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon

NC State at Virginia Tech, TBA

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday, Sept. 11

SMU at TCU, TBA

Saturday, Sept. 12

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, Noon

Louisiana Tech at Baylor, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St., Noon

Arkansas St. at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 57 31 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 35 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 14 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 32 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

UAB 45, Cent. Arkansas 35

South Alabama 32, Southern Miss. 21

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 59, E. Kentucky 0

Army 42, Middle Tennessee 0

North Texas 57, Houston Baptist 31

UTEP 24, Stephen F. Austin 14

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 57 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 17

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 32 21 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 37 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 31

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 31, Texas State 24

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, TBA

Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 24

Saturday, Sept. 12

Charlotte at Appalachian St., Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St., Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 0 BYU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 42, Middle Tennessee 0

Saturday, Sept. 12

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 1:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

