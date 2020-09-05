FBC Glance

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns | COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

September 5, 2020, 6:00 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 24
SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 24

Monday’s Games

BYU at Navy, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

The Citadel at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Marshall at East Carolina, TBA

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon

NC State at Virginia Tech, TBA

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday, Sept. 11

SMU at TCU, TBA

Saturday, Sept. 12

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, Noon

Louisiana Tech at Baylor, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St., Noon

Arkansas St. at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 0
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 42
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 57 31
UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 35
UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 14
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 32
UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

UAB 45, Cent. Arkansas 35

South Alabama 32, Southern Miss. 21

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 59, E. Kentucky 0

Army 42, Middle Tennessee 0

North Texas 57, Houston Baptist 31

UTEP 24, Stephen F. Austin 14

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 59
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 57
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 17

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 32 21
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 37
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 31

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 31, Texas State 24

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, TBA

Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 24

Saturday, Sept. 12

Charlotte at Appalachian St., Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St., Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 0
BYU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 42, Middle Tennessee 0

Saturday, Sept. 12

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 1:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sports

