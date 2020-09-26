FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|51
|28
|2
|0
|100
|49
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|30
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|28
|51
|0
|1
|28
|51
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|1
|30
|79
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|24
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|146
|66
|Tulane
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|1
|117
|75
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|16
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tulane at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
East Carolina at South Florida, TBA
Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|1
|0
|26
|6
|2
|0
|50
|27
|Clemson
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|0
|86
|13
|Miami
|2
|0
|99
|44
|3
|0
|130
|58
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|31
|6
|1
|0
|31
|6
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|27
|13
|2
|0
|79
|13
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|44
|30
|3
|0
|99
|30
|Virginia
|1
|0
|38
|20
|1
|0
|38
|20
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|45
|24
|1
|0
|45
|24
|NC State
|1
|1
|69
|87
|1
|1
|69
|87
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|36
|50
|1
|2
|57
|99
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|53
|72
|1
|2
|53
|72
|Louisville
|0
|2
|54
|70
|1
|2
|89
|91
|Duke
|0
|3
|39
|91
|0
|3
|39
|91
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|23
|68
|0
|2
|23
|68
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|55
|82
|0
|2
|55
|82
___
Friday’s Games
Campbell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
NC State at Pittsburgh, Noon
North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed
Saturday, Oct. 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, TBA
NC State at Virginia, TBA
Miami at Clemson, TBA
Pittsburgh at Boston College, TBA
Duke at Syracuse, TBA
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|1
|0
|47
|14
|1
|0
|47
|14
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|0
|27
|13
|2
|0
|43
|20
|Texas
|1
|0
|63
|56
|2
|0
|122
|59
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|1
|51
|65
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|38
|35
|1
|1
|69
|70
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|1
|83
|38
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|56
|63
|1
|1
|91
|96
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|13
|27
|1
|1
|69
|37
|Kansas
|0
|1
|14
|47
|0
|2
|37
|85
|TCU
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|1
|34
|37
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at West Virginia, Noon
TCU at Texas, TBA
Oklahoma at Iowa St., TBA
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, T.X., Noon
Texas Tech at Iowa St., TBA
Kansas St. at TCU, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|68
|122
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|7
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|35
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|36
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|35
|37
|0
|3
|49
|126
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|65
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|31
|30
|2
|0
|97
|68
|UTSA
|1
|0
|37
|35
|3
|0
|112
|93
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|75
|92
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|101
|76
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|92
|96
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|30
|31
|0
|3
|75
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at UAB, 12:30 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, Postponed
Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
FAU at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
UAB at Rice, Postponed
Charlotte at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|75
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|129
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed
Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|1
|0
|51
|35
|1
|0
|51
|35
|Georgia
|1
|0
|37
|10
|1
|0
|37
|10
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|31
|27
|1
|0
|31
|27
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|13
|29
|0
|1
|13
|29
|Missouri
|0
|1
|19
|38
|0
|1
|19
|38
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|27
|31
|0
|1
|27
|31
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|12
|17
|0
|1
|12
|17
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|38
|19
|1
|0
|38
|19
|Auburn
|1
|0
|29
|13
|1
|0
|29
|13
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|44
|34
|1
|0
|44
|34
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|17
|12
|1
|0
|17
|12
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|10
|37
|0
|1
|10
|37
|LSU
|0
|1
|34
|44
|0
|1
|34
|44
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|35
|51
|0
|1
|35
|51
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri at Tennessee, Noon
South Carolina at Florida, Noon
Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Missouri at LSU, TBA
Alabama at Mississippi, TBA
Arkansas at Auburn, TBA
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, TBA
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TBA
Tennessee at Georgia, TBA
Florida at Texas A&M, TBA
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|113
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|82
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|17
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|102
|158
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|98
___
Saturday’s Games
West Texas A&M University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|44
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|58
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|18
|20
|1
|1
|45
|46
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|62
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|31
|34
|0
|1
|31
|34
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|54
|49
|3
|0
|85
|63
|Texas State
|1
|0
|38
|17
|1
|3
|131
|123
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|68
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|90
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|1
|17
|38
|0
|3
|30
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, Noon
East Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Texas State at Troy, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 10
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|10
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|58
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|31
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at BYU, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Army, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
UTSA at BYU, TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.