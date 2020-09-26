FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 51 28 2 0 100 49 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 30 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 58 East Carolina 0 1 28 51 0 1 28 51 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 27 24 1 1 30 79 Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 24 SMU 0 0 0 0 3 0 146 66 Tulane 0 1 24 27 2 1 117 75 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tulane at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

East Carolina at South Florida, TBA

Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 1 0 26 6 2 0 50 27 Clemson 1 0 37 13 2 0 86 13 Miami 2 0 99 44 3 0 130 58 North Carolina 1 0 31 6 1 0 31 6 Notre Dame 1 0 27 13 2 0 79 13 Pittsburgh 2 0 44 30 3 0 99 30 Virginia 1 0 38 20 1 0 38 20 Virginia Tech 1 0 45 24 1 0 45 24 NC State 1 1 69 87 1 1 69 87 Georgia Tech 1 1 36 50 1 2 57 99 Syracuse 1 2 53 72 1 2 53 72 Louisville 0 2 54 70 1 2 89 91 Duke 0 3 39 91 0 3 39 91 Florida St. 0 2 23 68 0 2 23 68 Wake Forest 0 2 55 82 0 2 55 82

___

Friday’s Games

Campbell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Pittsburgh, Noon

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed

Saturday, Oct. 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, TBA

NC State at Virginia, TBA

Miami at Clemson, TBA

Pittsburgh at Boston College, TBA

Duke at Syracuse, TBA

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 1 0 47 14 1 0 47 14 Oklahoma St. 1 0 27 13 2 0 43 20 Texas 1 0 63 56 2 0 122 59 Iowa St. 1 0 37 34 1 1 51 65 Kansas St. 1 0 38 35 1 1 69 70 Oklahoma 0 1 35 38 1 1 83 38 Texas Tech 0 1 56 63 1 1 91 96 West Virginia 0 1 13 27 1 1 69 37 Kansas 0 1 14 47 0 2 37 85 TCU 0 1 34 37 0 1 34 37

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, Noon

TCU at Texas, TBA

Oklahoma at Iowa St., TBA

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, T.X., Noon

Texas Tech at Iowa St., TBA

Kansas St. at TCU, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 3 68 122 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 7 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 36 Middle Tennessee 0 1 35 37 0 3 49 126 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 65

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 1 0 31 30 2 0 97 68 UTSA 1 0 37 35 3 0 112 93 UTEP 0 0 0 0 3 1 75 92 UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 101 76 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 96 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 1 30 31 0 3 75 129

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at UAB, 12:30 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, Postponed

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

FAU at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at Rice, Postponed

Charlotte at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 75 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 129 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed

Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 1 0 51 35 1 0 51 35 Georgia 1 0 37 10 1 0 37 10 Tennessee 1 0 31 27 1 0 31 27 Kentucky 0 1 13 29 0 1 13 29 Missouri 0 1 19 38 0 1 19 38 South Carolina 0 1 27 31 0 1 27 31 Vanderbilt 0 1 12 17 0 1 12 17

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 38 19 1 0 38 19 Auburn 1 0 29 13 1 0 29 13 Mississippi St. 1 0 44 34 1 0 44 34 Texas A&M 1 0 17 12 1 0 17 12 Arkansas 0 1 10 37 0 1 10 37 LSU 0 1 34 44 0 1 34 44 Mississippi 0 1 35 51 0 1 35 51

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon

South Carolina at Florida, Noon

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Missouri at LSU, TBA

Alabama at Mississippi, TBA

Arkansas at Auburn, TBA

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, TBA

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TBA

Tennessee at Georgia, TBA

Florida at Texas A&M, TBA

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 113 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 82 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 17 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 3 102 158 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 98

___

Saturday’s Games

West Texas A&M University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 44 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 58 Georgia Southern 0 1 18 20 1 1 45 46 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 62 Georgia St. 0 1 31 34 0 1 31 34

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 54 49 3 0 85 63 Texas State 1 0 38 17 1 3 131 123 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 68 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 90 Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 17 38 0 3 30 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, Noon

East Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Texas State at Troy, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 10

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 10 Liberty 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 58 Army 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 31 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at BYU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

UTSA at BYU, TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

