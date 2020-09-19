FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 20 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 21 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 58 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 27 24 1 1 30 79 Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 24 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 59 Tulane 0 1 24 27 1 1 51 51 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 16

Saturday’s Games

UCF at East Carolina, Noon

Temple at Navy, Postponed

Tulane at Southern Miss., 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Army at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at FAU, 6 p.m.

North Texas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Tulsa at UCF, TBA

South Florida at Cincinnati, TBA

East Carolina at Georgia St., TBA

Memphis at SMU, TBA

Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 1 0 26 6 1 0 26 6 Clemson 1 0 37 13 2 0 86 13 Miami 1 0 47 34 2 0 78 48 NC State 1 0 45 42 1 0 45 42 North Carolina 1 0 31 6 1 0 31 6 Notre Dame 1 0 27 13 2 0 79 13 Pittsburgh 1 0 21 10 2 0 76 10 Georgia Tech 1 0 16 13 1 1 37 62 Louisville 0 1 34 47 1 1 69 68 Duke 0 2 19 53 0 2 19 53 Florida St. 0 1 13 16 0 1 13 16 Syracuse 0 2 16 52 0 2 16 52 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 2 55 82 0 2 55 82

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon

Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Virginia Tech at Duke, TBA

Virginia at Clemson, TBA

NC State at Pittsburgh, TBA

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., TBA

North Carolina at Boston College, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 7 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 3 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 33 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 31 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 38 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 35 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

TCU at Texas, TBA

Baylor at West Virginia, TBA

Oklahoma at Iowa St., TBA

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, TBA

Texas Tech at Kansas St., TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 2 47 70 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 7 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 89 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 65

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 1 0 31 30 1 0 31 30 UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 58 UTEP 0 0 0 0 2 1 44 86 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 96 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 66 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 1 30 31 0 2 51 63

Friday’s Games

Memphis at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Charlotte, Noon

FIU at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 2:30 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at FAU, 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

UTSA at UAB, 12:30 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, Postponed

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at FAU, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday, Oct. 3

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 115 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday, Oct. 3

Houston Baptist at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Auburn, Noon

Florida at Mississippi, Noon

Mississippi St. at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon

South Carolina at Florida, Noon

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 76 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 17 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 2 64 92 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 48

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

West Texas A&M University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 44 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 26 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 37 Georgia St. 0 1 31 34 0 1 31 34

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 34 31 2 0 65 45 Texas State 1 0 38 17 1 2 110 99 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 68 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 48 Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 17 38 0 2 24 75

Thursday’s Games

UAB at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Campbell at Appalachian St., Noon

Georgia St. at Charlotte, Noon

Tulsa at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Troy at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Troy at South Alabama, TBA

East Carolina at Georgia St., TBA

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 7 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 3 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 24 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

FIU at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Army at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Louisiana Tech at BYU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

North Alabama at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Army, 1:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

