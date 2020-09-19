FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|20
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|21
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|1
|30
|79
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|24
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|59
|Tulane
|0
|1
|24
|27
|1
|1
|51
|51
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|16
___
Saturday’s Games
UCF at East Carolina, Noon
Temple at Navy, Postponed
Tulane at Southern Miss., 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Army at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at FAU, 6 p.m.
North Texas at Houston, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at SMU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Tulsa at UCF, TBA
South Florida at Cincinnati, TBA
East Carolina at Georgia St., TBA
Memphis at SMU, TBA
Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|1
|0
|26
|6
|1
|0
|26
|6
|Clemson
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|0
|86
|13
|Miami
|1
|0
|47
|34
|2
|0
|78
|48
|NC State
|1
|0
|45
|42
|1
|0
|45
|42
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|31
|6
|1
|0
|31
|6
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|27
|13
|2
|0
|79
|13
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|21
|10
|2
|0
|76
|10
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|16
|13
|1
|1
|37
|62
|Louisville
|0
|1
|34
|47
|1
|1
|69
|68
|Duke
|0
|2
|19
|53
|0
|2
|19
|53
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|13
|16
|0
|1
|13
|16
|Syracuse
|0
|2
|16
|52
|0
|2
|16
|52
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|55
|82
|0
|2
|55
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon
Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon
Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Virginia Tech at Duke, TBA
Virginia at Clemson, TBA
NC State at Pittsburgh, TBA
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., TBA
North Carolina at Boston College, TBA
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|7
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|3
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|33
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|31
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|38
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|35
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at TCU, 1:30 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
TCU at Texas, TBA
Baylor at West Virginia, TBA
Oklahoma at Iowa St., TBA
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, TBA
Texas Tech at Kansas St., TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|70
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|7
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|35
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|89
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|65
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|31
|30
|1
|0
|31
|30
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|58
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|44
|86
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|92
|96
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|66
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|30
|31
|0
|2
|51
|63
___
Friday’s Games
Memphis at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. at Charlotte, Noon
FIU at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 2:30 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at FAU, 6 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
UTSA at UAB, 12:30 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, Postponed
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Oct. 3
Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Oct. 3
Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|115
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Oct. 3
Houston Baptist at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky at Auburn, Noon
Florida at Mississippi, Noon
Mississippi St. at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Missouri at Tennessee, Noon
South Carolina at Florida, Noon
Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|76
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|62
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|17
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|64
|92
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|48
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
West Texas A&M University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|44
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|26
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|14
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|37
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|31
|34
|0
|1
|31
|34
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|34
|31
|2
|0
|65
|45
|Texas State
|1
|0
|38
|17
|1
|2
|110
|99
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|68
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|48
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|1
|17
|38
|0
|2
|24
|75
___
Thursday’s Games
UAB at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Campbell at Appalachian St., Noon
Georgia St. at Charlotte, Noon
Tulsa at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Troy at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Troy at South Alabama, TBA
East Carolina at Georgia St., TBA
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|7
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|24
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
FIU at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Army at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Louisiana Tech at BYU, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
North Alabama at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Army, 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
