All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 25 11 .694 _ New York 19 14 .576…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 25 11 .694 _ New York 19 14 .576 4½ Toronto 18 15 .545 5½ Baltimore 15 19 .441 9 Boston 12 23 .343 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 22 13 .629 _ Cleveland 21 14 .600 1 Minnesota 20 16 .556 2½ Detroit 16 16 .500 4½ Kansas City 14 21 .400 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 22 12 .647 _ Houston 19 14 .576 2½ Seattle 15 22 .405 8½ Texas 12 21 .364 9½ Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 14 .588 _ Miami 15 15 .500 3 Philadelphia 15 15 .500 3 New York 15 20 .429 5½ Washington 12 20 .375 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 20 14 .588 _ St. Louis 13 13 .500 3 Milwaukee 16 18 .471 4 Cincinnati 15 20 .429 5½ Pittsburgh 10 22 .313 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _ San Diego 22 15 .595 4½ Colorado 17 18 .486 8½ San Francisco 17 19 .472 9 Arizona 14 21 .400 11½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 0-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 6, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Holland 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.