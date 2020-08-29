NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) William Byron,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 164 laps, 44 points.

2. (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 164, 35.

3. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 164, 36.

4. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 164, 42.

5. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 164, 32.

6. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 164, 40.

7. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164, 30.

8. (40) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 164, 29.

9. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 164, 28.

10. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164, 32.

11. (24) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 164, 26.

12. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 164, 29.

13. (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 164, 30.

14. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 164, 26.

15. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 164, 22.

16. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 164, 0.

17. (7) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 164, 32.

18. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 164, 19.

19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164, 26.

20. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 164, 17.

21. (25) Corey Lajoie, Ford, accident, 163, 16.

22. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 163, 15.

23. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162, 14.

24. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 161, 0.

25. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 12.

26. (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 159, 11.

27. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 158, 30.

28. (19) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 9.

29. (18) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 16.

30. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 158, 7.

31. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 158, 0.

32. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 155, 8.

33. (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 152, 5.

34. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 10.

35. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 151, 11.

36. (22) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 151, 1.

37. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 1.

38. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 151, 0.

39. (38) James Davison, Ford, accident, 139, 1.

40. (33) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 153.748 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 39 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .119 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 35 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; M.Truex 1; K.Harvick 2-5; W.Byron 6; K.Harvick 7; W.Byron 8-21; A.Bowman 22; A.Almirola 23; W.Byron 24-28; E.Jones 29-33; W.Byron 34-35; J.Logano 36-51; R.Blaney 52; B.Keselowski 53; C.Bell 54-55; E.Jones 56-65; Ky.Busch 66-71; D.Suarez 72-90; J.Logano 91-101; M.Truex 102; K.Harvick 103; J.Logano 104-105; M.Truex 106-111; J.Logano 112; M.Truex 113-118; Ky.Busch 119-125; J.Logano 126-130; M.McDowell 131-132; Ky.Busch 133-150; Ku.Busch 151; D.Hamlin 152-155; T.Reddick 156; D.Hamlin 157; J.Logano 158; D.Hamlin 159-162; W.Byron 163-164

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 6 times for 36 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 31 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 24 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 19 laps; E.Jones, 2 times for 15 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 14 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 9 laps; K.Harvick, 4 times for 6 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 7; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; M.Truex, 1; R.Blaney, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 1041; 2. D.Hamlin, 907; 3. B.Keselowski, 881; 4. M.Truex, 845; 5. J.Logano, 836; 6. R.Blaney, 818; 7. C.Elliott, 809; 8. A.Almirola, 740; 9. Ky.Busch, 719; 10. Ku.Busch, 700; 11. C.Bowyer, 685; 12. A.Bowman, 662; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 637; 14. W.Byron, 632; 15. J.Johnson, 628; 16. E.Jones, 582.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

