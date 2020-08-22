MLS Leaders

Through Friday, August 21 Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 6 Ayo Akinola, TOR 5 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5 Chris Mueller, ORL…

Through Friday, August 21

Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 6 Ayo Akinola, TOR 5 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5 Chris Mueller, ORL 4

9 players tied with 3

Assists Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7 Latif Blessing, LFC 4 Jan Gregus, MIN 4 Alan Pulido, KC 4 Sebastian Blanco, POR 3 Francisco Ginella, LFC 3 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 3

26 players tied with 2

___

Shots Gustavo Bou, NE 27 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 23 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 22 Diego Rossi, LFC 22 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 19 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 19 Adam Buksa, NE 18 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 18 Robert Beric, CHI 17 Alan Pulido, KC 17

___

Shots on Goal Diego Rossi, LFC 13 Ayo Akinola, TOR 10 Gustavo Bou, NE 9 Robert Beric, CHI 8 Chris Mueller, ORL 8 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8 Khiry Shelton, KC 8 Adam Buksa, NE 7 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7 Randall Leal, NSH 7 Cristian Pavon, LA 7 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 7 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 7

___

Cautions Fabian Herbers, CHI 4

10 players tied with 3

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Fabian Herbers, CHI 4 0 4 Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4

11 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.00 Eloy Room, CLB 0.25 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.33 Tim Melia, KC 0.41 Zac MacMath, RSL 0.60 Matt Turner, NE 0.60 Joe Willis, NSH 0.75 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.80 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.00 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 1.00

___

Shutouts Zac MacMath, RSL 3 Eloy Room, CLB 3 Matt Turner, NE 3 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 3 Quentin Westberg, TOR 3 Andre Blake, PHI 2 Stefan Frei, SEA 2 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 2 Tim Melia, KC 2 Andrew Tarbell, CLB 2 Daniel Vega, SJ 2 Joe Willis, NSH 2

___

Saves Andre Blake, PHI 28 Sean Johnson, NYC 28 Bill Hamid, DC 21 Marko Maric, HOU 19 David Bingham, LA 17 Stefan Frei, SEA 17 Thomas Hasal, VAN 17 Clement Diop, MTL 16 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 16 Daniel Vega, SJ 16

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.