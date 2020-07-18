CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

July 18, 2020, 12:23 AM

All Times Eastern
Preliminary Round

 GP W  D  L  GF  GA  Pts

North Carolina Courage  4  4  0  0  7   1    12

Washington Spirit  4  2  1  1  4   4     7

OL Reign  4  1  2  1  1   2     5

Houstan Dash  4  1  1  2  5   6     4

Utah Royals  4  1  1  2  4   5     4

Chicago Red Stars  4  1  1  2  2   3     4

Sky Blue  4  1  1  2  2   3     4

Portland Thorns  4  0  3  1  2   3     3

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns 0

Sky Blue 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Quarterfinal Round
Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage 0, Portland Thorns 1

Houston Dash 1, Utah Royals 0, (3-2 PK)

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue, 12:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m.

Semifinal Round
Wednesday, July 22

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, July 26

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

