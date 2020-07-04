NASCAR-Xfinity Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Results

The Associated Press

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Speedway, Ind. Lap length: 2.44 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) Chase…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.44 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62 laps, 57 points.

2. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 62, 50.

3. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 62, 39.

4. (30) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 62, 0.

5. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 62, 42.

6. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62, 35.

7. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 62, 48.

8. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 62, 31.

9. (2) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 62, 34.

10. (19) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 62, 27.

11. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 62, 31.

12. (38) Brandon Gdovic, Toyota, 62, 25.

13. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 62, 25.

14. (17) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 62, 23.

15. (27) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 62, 22.

16. (26) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 62, 21.

17. (4) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 62, 28.

18. (13) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 62, 19.

19. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 62, 0.

20. (7) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 62, 17.

21. (28) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 62, 16.

22. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 62, 15.

23. (36) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 62, 18.

24. (14) Mike Wallace, Chevrolet, 62, 13.

25. (6) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 62, 17.

26. (29) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 62, 11.

27. (37) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 62, 10.

28. (31) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 61, 9.

29. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 61, 8.

30. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 61, 7.

31. (1) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 60, 6.

32. (35) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 60, 5.

33. (23) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 57, 4.

34. (32) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 54, 0.

35. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, accident, 51, 2.

36. (16) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 44, 0.

37. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 34, 7.

38. (18) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 9, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

