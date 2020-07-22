Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $250 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
|Player, Club
|Years
|Total
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$426.5
|million
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|2021-32
|$365
|million
|Bryce Harper, Phi
|2019-31
|$330
|million
|Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY
|2015-27
|$325
|million
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$324
|million
|Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$300
|million
|Miguel Cabrera, Det
|2014-23
|$292
|million
|Alex Rodriguez, NYY
|2008-17
|$275
|million
|Nolan Arenado, Col
|2019-26
|$260
|million
|Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY
|2001-10
|$252
|million
|Joey Votto, Cin
|2012-23
|$251.5
|million
