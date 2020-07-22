Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $250 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player…

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $250 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $426.5 million Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $365 million Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $330 million Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY 2015-27 $325 million Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $292 million Alex Rodriguez, NYY 2008-17 $275 million Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $260 million Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY 2001-10 $252 million Joey Votto, Cin 2012-23 $251.5 million

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.