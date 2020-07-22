CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC updates face mask order | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Largest Baseball Contract Packages

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 5:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $250 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total
Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $426.5 million
Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $365 million
Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $330 million
Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY 2015-27 $325 million
Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million
Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $292 million
Alex Rodriguez, NYY 2008-17 $275 million
Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $260 million
Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY 2001-10 $252 million
Joey Votto, Cin 2012-23 $251.5 million

