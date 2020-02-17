Home » Sports » Baseball America Top 25

Baseball America Top 25

The Associated Press

February 17, 2020, 1:12 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 16 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America):

Record Prv
1. Michigan 3-1 8
2. Florida 3-0 4
3. Miami 3-0 5
4. Texas Tech 4-0 6
5. Vanderbilt 1-2 1
6. Louisville 1-2 2
7. Georgia 3-0 7
8. Arizona State 2-2 3
9. Mississippi State 3-0 9
10. UCLA 3-0 10
11. Arkansas 3-0 11
12. Auburn 4-0 13
13. LSU 2-1 14
14. Florida State 2-1 12
15. Mississippi 2-1 NR
16. Oklahoma 2-1 19
17. Duke 2-1 15
18. NC State 3-0 17
19. North Carolina 3-0 18
20. Wake Forest 3-1 20
21. Georgia Tech 2-1 21
22. Arizona 3-0 22
23. Dallas Baptist 3-0 23
24. Oklahoma State 1-2 16
25. East Carolina 3-0 25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up