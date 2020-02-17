Baseball America Top 25

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 16 and previous…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 16 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America):

Record Prv 1. Michigan 3-1 8 2. Florida 3-0 4 3. Miami 3-0 5 4. Texas Tech 4-0 6 5. Vanderbilt 1-2 1 6. Louisville 1-2 2 7. Georgia 3-0 7 8. Arizona State 2-2 3 9. Mississippi State 3-0 9 10. UCLA 3-0 10 11. Arkansas 3-0 11 12. Auburn 4-0 13 13. LSU 2-1 14 14. Florida State 2-1 12 15. Mississippi 2-1 NR 16. Oklahoma 2-1 19 17. Duke 2-1 15 18. NC State 3-0 17 19. North Carolina 3-0 18 20. Wake Forest 3-1 20 21. Georgia Tech 2-1 21 22. Arizona 3-0 22 23. Dallas Baptist 3-0 23 24. Oklahoma State 1-2 16 25. East Carolina 3-0 25

