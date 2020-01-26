Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Jan. 26
EAST
George Washington 50, UMass 47
La Salle 67, Saint Joseph’s 59
Maryland 70, Northwestern 61
Providence 60, Xavier 48
St. Bonaventure 64, Rhode Island 59
St. John’s 82, Seton Hall 66
Towson 84, Hofstra 71
UMBC 74, Maine 54
SOUTH
Alabama 98, Vanderbilt 61
Coll. of Charleston 67, UNC-Wilmington 63
Delaware 65, Elon 56
Drexel 61, William & Mary 54
Duke 58, Georgia Tech 46
Florida St. 79, Miami 61
James Madison 67, Northeastern 54
Louisville 83, Pittsburgh 49
Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 39
NC State 76, North Carolina 68
Richmond 69, Davidson 57
South Carolina 88, Georgia 53
Tennessee 63, LSU 58
Virginia 90, Notre Dame 60
Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 50
Wake Forest 65, Syracuse 60
MIDWEST
Bradley 77, Drake 76
Butler 73, Creighton 67
Cincinnati 86, Temple 81
Dayton 48, Fordham 44
DePaul 92, Georgetown 66
Fort Wayne 58, Nebraska-Omaha 57
Green Bay 74, Cleveland St. 54
Illinois St. 65, N. Iowa 57
Iowa 74, Michigan St. 57
Marquette 57, Villanova 52
Michigan 71, Rutgers 57
Milwaukee 74, Youngstown St. 62
Missouri St. 81, Evansville 55
N. Dakota St. 85, Denver 80
North Dakota 77, W. Illinois 71
Purdue 81, Penn St. 68
S. Illinois 78, Indiana St. 55
Saint Louis 53, Duquesne 50
South Dakota 79, Oral Roberts 56
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 79, Florida 57
TCU 73, West Virginia 60
Texas A&M 72, Missouri 53
FAR WEST
Colorado 62, California 50
Oregon 66, Oregon St. 57
Southern Cal 81, Washington 78
Stanford 82, Utah 49
UCLA 66, Washington St. 50
___
