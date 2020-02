Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic (24), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (9), Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.

Milos Raonic (32), Canada, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Guido Pella (22), Argentina, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-3.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Elena Rybakina (29), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (25), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Wang Qiang (27), China, def. Serena Williams (8), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

Maria Sakkari (22), Greece, def. Madison Keys (10), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Alison Riske (18), United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Cori Gauff, United States, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song, South Korea, def. Lleyton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Christopher O’Connell and Andrew Harris, Australia, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (14), Britain, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin (15), France, def. Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Guillermo Duran and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, def. Chris Guccione and Matt Reid, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (8), Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (10), Croatia, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (12), France, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (11).

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (9), South Africa, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (7), Australia, def. Leonardo Mayer and Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7).

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (16), United States, def. Adrian Mannarino and Gregoire Barrere, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-4.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-3.

Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka (11), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (9), China, 6-3, 6-2.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-3, 7-5.

Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Monique Adamczak, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-4, 6-4.

Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Wang Yafan, China, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 7-5, 6-0.

Zarina Diyas and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5).

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Sam Stosur and Ellen Perez (12), Australia, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Danielle Collins, United States, walkover.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Arina Rodionova and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-2, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Blake Mott and Belinda Woolcock, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Neal Skupski (8), Britain, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-5.

