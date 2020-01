Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Andrey Rublev (17), Russia, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Gael Monfils (10), France, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4, 7-5.

John Isner (19), United States, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (26), Georgia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (27), Spain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

David Goffin (11), Belgium, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios (23), Australia, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Taylor Fritz (29), United States, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2.

Stan Wawrinka (15), Switzerland, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (16), Russia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8).

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 7-5.

Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

CiCi Bellis, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (20), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-3, 6-0.

Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-3, 7-5.

Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Danielle Collins (26), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Yen-hsun Lu and Cheng-Peng Hsieh, Taiwan, 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (10), Croatia, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino and Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Ugo Humbert, France, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (12), France, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, def. John Millman, Australia, and Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Tennys Sandgren and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Julia Goerges, Germany, and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Jessica Moore and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Han Xinyun and Zhu Lin, China, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 1-0, ret.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Irina Bara, Romania, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Maria Sakkari, Greece, 7-5, 6-3.

Alison Riske, United States, and Veronika Kudermetova (13), Russia, def. Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (16), United States, def. Ya-Hsuan Lee and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

