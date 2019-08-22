Loudoun South loses to Louisiana 10-0 in no-hitter, is eliminated from Little League World Series

Loudoun South lost to the team from Louisiana 10-0, ending their run in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

After nearly an hour of rain delay, Loudoun South lost to the team from Louisiana 10-0, ending their run in the Little League World Series.

The game by a mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mercy rule calls for a game to end if the winning team is ahead by 15 runs after three innings of play or 10 runs after four innings played by the trailing team.

Loudoun South coach Alan Bowden said during a new conference that he is very proud of his team.

“It’s been a long road; we’ve been together for over 80 days, and I never dreamed we would get here,” Bowden said.

Faced with a talented pitcher from the Louisiana team, Bowden said he knew his team would have to play a really good game — by pitching defensively and trying to scratch out some base hits and good base running — and hope that Louisiana possibly makes some mistakes.

When they were down eight, Bowden reminded them that they have scored eight runs in a single inning in previous games; the game was not over yet.

“Obviously with that team and that pitcher, it’s a steep hill to climb. But the [Loudoun South] kids never give up,” Bowden said.

He said that it’s very hard to tell a group of 12-year-olds to keep your head up and see the bright side of things when they’ve just been 10-runned in a semifinal. But he said, “They have nothing to hang their head about.”

Bowden thanked the Loudoun South community and the county for the support they have shown to the team.

“I cannot say enough how important it was to our run, to our kids. It’s just a phenomenal community,” he said.

Bowden said that when they are 25, 30-years-old, he thinks they will look back every year and watch the Little League World Series with a lot more passion and interest and think, “We were there, and we did well.”

“It’s been a dreamlike run, and I’m very proud of them,” Bowden said.

Louisiana will next take on Hawaii on Saturday in the U.S. championship game. The winner takes on either Japan or Curacao in Sunday’s Little League Baseball World Series Final.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

