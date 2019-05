Lowest Score in Majors-One Round 05/16/2019 01:56pm By The Associated Press Share

Players who have scored 63 or lower in men’s major championships with round, year and course-(par): 62 British Open (1) Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale-(70) 63 Masters (2) Nick Price, third, 1986-(72) Greg Norman,…