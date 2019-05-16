Lowest Score in Majors-One Round

Players who have scored 63 or lower in men’s major championships with round, year and course-(par): 62 British Open (1) Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale-(70) 63 Masters (2) Nick Price, third, 1986-(72) Greg Norman,…

Players who have scored 63 or lower in men’s major championships with round, year and course-(par): 62 British Open (1) Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale-(70) 63 Masters (2) Nick Price, third, 1986-(72) Greg Norman, first, 1996-(72) U.S. Open (6) x-Johnny Miller, fourth, 1973, Oakmont-(71) x-Jack Nicklaus, first, 1980, Baltusrol-(70) Tom Weiskopf, first, 1980, Baltusrol-(70) Vijay Singh, second, 2003, Olympia Fields-(70) Justin Thomas, third, 2017, Erin Hills-(72) Tommy Fleetwood, fourth, 2018, Shinnecock Hills-(70) British Open (11) Mark Hayes, second, 1977, Turnberry-(70) Isao Aoki, third, 1980, Muirfield-(71) x-Greg Norman, second, 1986, Turnberry-(70) Paul Broadhurst, third, 1990, St. Andrews-(72) Jodie Mudd, fourth, 1991, Royal Birkdale-(70) Nick Faldo, second, 1993, Royal St. George-(70) Payne Stewart, fourth, 1993, Royal St. George-(70) Rory McIlroy, first, 2010, St. Andrews-(72) Phil Mickelson, first, 2016, Royal Troon-(71) x-Henrik Stenson, fourth, 2016, Royal Troon-(71) Li Haotong, fourth, 2017, Royal Birkdale-(70) PGA Championship (17) Bruce Crampton, second, 1975, Firestone-(70) x-Ray Floyd, first, 1982, Southern Hills-(70) Gary Player, second, 1984, Shoal Creek-(72) Vijay Singh, second, 1993, Inverness-(71) Michael Bradley, first, 1995, Riviera-(71) Brad Faxon, fourth, 1995, Riviera-(71) Jose Maria Olazabal, third, 2000, Valhalla-(72) Mark O’Meara, second, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club-(70) Thomas Bjorn, third, 2005, Baltusrol-(70) x-Tiger Woods, second, 2007, Southern Hills-(70) Steve Stricker, first, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club-(70) x-Jason Dufner, second, 2013, Oak Hill-(70) Hiroshi Iwata, second, 2015, Whistling Straits-(72) Robert Streb, second, 2016, Baltusrol-(70) x-Brooks Koepka, second, 2018, Bellerive-(70) Charl Schwartzel, second, 2018, Bellerive -(70) Brooks Koepka, first, 2019, Bethpage Black-(70) x-won tournament Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.