In stunning upset, Md. high school claims lacrosse national title

In a back-to-back upset, Maryland’s Bullis School defeated Salisbury 13-8 on Tuesday night to claim the 2019 GEICO High School National championship in lacrosse.

The Bullis Bulldogs, of Potomac, are the first American team to claim the championship. In its first two years (2017, 2018), the title went to Hill Academy of Ontario.

The No. 12 Bulldogs defeated the No. 5 Hill Academy Monday night in the semifinals, but didn’t stop there. They faced down No. 3 Salisbury School, of Salisbury, Connecticut, in D.C.

Remarkable run by @BullisLacrosse complete ✅ No. 12 Bullis (Md.) takes down no. 5 Hill Academy (Ont.) & no. 3 Salisbury (Conn.) in consecutive days to claim the GEICO Nationals championship.

After a lot of back and forth early in the game, the Bulldogs held a 8-4 point lead at halftime. They continued to pad their lead throughout the second half, bringing the score to 13-6 late in the fourth period. Salisbury scored 2 points in the finals minutes, but couldn’t complete their comeback.

Senior Robert Schain led the Bulldogs to victory, acting as “the catalyst on the offensive end,” according to Lacrosse Bucket.

