Just dropping in: Heat’s Wade crashes into Teigen, Legend during game

By Rick Massimo April 10, 2019 5:11 pm 04/10/2019 05:11pm
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade capped off his career Tuesday night with a 122-99 win of the Philadelphia 76ers, 30 points and a hard brush with fame.

Wade stumbled during the follow-through of a jumper and landed in the laps of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Drinks flew, but everyone went home happy in the end.

