Just dropping in: Heat’s Wade crashes into Teigen, Legend during game

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade capped off his career Tuesday night with a 122-99 win of the Philadelphia 76ers, 30 points and a hard brush with fame. See the video.

Wade stumbled during the follow-through of a jumper and landed in the laps of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Drinks flew, but everyone went home happy in the end.

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

Still got my drank pic.twitter.com/89sD3X2ApD — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2019

