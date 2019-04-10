Just dropping in: Heat’s Wade crashes into Teigen, Legend during game

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade capped off his career Tuesday night with a 122-99 win of the Philadelphia 76ers, 30 points and a hard brush with fame. See the video.
Wade stumbled during the follow-through of a jumper and landed in the laps of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Drinks flew, but everyone went home happy in the end.
