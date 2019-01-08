Local sports teams offering free tickets, reprieves during shutdown

As the partial government shutdown drags toward its third full week and workers face the prospect of missing paychecks beginning Friday, local pro and college sports teams are stepping in to ease the financial burden. Get the details.

WASHINGTON — As the partial government shutdown drags toward its third full week and workers face the prospect of missing paychecks beginning Friday, local pro and college sports teams are stepping in to ease the financial burden.

The Washington Nationals are offering the chance for furloughed season plan holders to delay payment until the government reopens, while multiple schools around the area are giving federal government employees free tickets to various athletic events.

See the full list below, which we will continue to add to if more offers come in.

American University — free tickets to athletic events AU is giving two free tickets to all federal government workers to all January home games, with presentation of valid ID.

