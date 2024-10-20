College Football Corner: Navy stays unbeaten, Maryland rallies, plus the top ranked team tumbles

From Navy punching its postseason eligibility ticket to Maryland potentially salvaging its season, WTOP's Dave Preston breaks down this weekend's games.

How nice was it outside this past Saturday in the D.C. metro area? Something special about late October weather-wise. It was so nice it almost made one feel guilty for watching more than a few interesting games on the local and national menu.

From Navy punching its postseason eligibility ticket to Maryland potentially salvaging its season, from then-No. 1 Texas becoming the latest unbeaten to fall (despite thrown bottles on the field in Austin) to Tennessee fans tearing down the goalposts after topping Alabama, week eight action gave fans a little bit of everything. And things got interesting early, as a record-setting performance highlighted Thursday night in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech (4-3, 2-1 ACC) rekindled Thursday Night Football at Lane Stadium vibes by scoring on their first three possessions against Boston College, and even though they almost coughed up their 28-0 halftime lead regrouped for a fined finish in their 42-21 win over the Eagles. The disastrous season that was in their sights at the end of September is no more, as Coach Brent Pry’s team is treating “Moving Month” like a steep escalator.

Hokie Highlights: Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a school-record 266 yards and three touchdowns while catching a TD pass from Kyron Drones. The quarterback made the most of his opportunities, completing 14 of 18 passes with that touchdown while running for a pair of scores. Antwaun Powell-Ryland led the pass rush with four sacks while recovering a fumble. Peter Moore averaged 46.3 yards per punt.

Hokie Humblings: The offense converted just 2-9 third downs and turned the ball over three times (two of which led to BC touchdowns). Nine penalties for 88 yards isn’t the stuff dreams are made of either.

Next: Saturday at noon against 5-3 Georgia Tech on the ACC Network.

Maryland (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) faced USC for the first time in program history and fell behind 21-7 at the half as well as 28-14 in the fourth quarter. But they’d find a way to rally for a pair of late scores while getting the necessary big plays from defense and special teams in a 29-28 win over the Trojans. All of a sudden there’s a clear (but difficult) path to six wins and bowl eligibility.

Terrapin Triumphs: Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns while running for the game-winning score. His top target Kaden Prather made nine catches for 111 yards. Caleb Wheatland tallied seven tackles while also blocking a potential game-sealing field goal late in the fourth quarter. Bryce McFerson averaged 53 yards per punt.

Terrapin Troubles: Edwards threw an interception in the end zone and lost a high snap for a fumble recovery. The defense coughed up multiple 20+ yard passes. Special teams saw Maryland miss a 52-yard field goal while the Trojans had a miss from 52 wiped out because of an illegal substitution penalty (USC would convert a fourth and short before scoring their first touchdown of the day two plays later).

Next: Saturday on the road against 4-3 Minnesota (coming off their bye week) at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

Virginia (4-3, 1-2 ACC) did not shrink to the challenge in Death Valley, using a Kam Robinson interception to jumpstart a go-ahead drive and take a 10-3 second quarter lead at No. 10 Clemson. But just remember that if you bite the Tigers, they bite back big-time. And did they ever, scoring twice before halftime to regain the lead before reaching the end zone on their first three drives after intermission as the Cavaliers come up short 48-31.

Cavaliers Congrats: Anthony Colandrea threw two touchdown passes. Trey McDonald paced the defense with 11 tackles while Daniel Sparks averaged 45.3 yards per punt.

Cavalier Concerns: The running game ran aground, managing just 68 yards on 29 carries. The pass rush generated zero sacks and the defense could not stop Clemson when it mattered.

Next: Saturday at noon against 3-4 North Carolina on the CW.

No. 25 Navy (6-0, 4-0 AAC) removed any suspense rather early against Charlotte, scoring on their first five possessions before tacking on a pick six to carve out a 38-0 second quarter lead. Mop-up time would encompass the final 40 minutes and 24 seconds of regulation in the 51-17 victory, making the Mids bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019 and off to their hottest start since 1979.

Midshipman Medals: Blake Horvath passed for 117 yards and three touchdowns while adding 56 more on the ground. Alex Tecza rushed for 68 yards and two scores while catching a TD pass, after which he did a backflip in the end zone. Colin Ramos led a defense that held the 49ers to 2-11 on third down with twelve tackles while Dashaun Peele tallied two of the team’s five takeaways by recording a pair of interceptions.

Midshipman Miscues: One has to split hairs when a team wins by 34, but upon closer examination the offense converted just 2-10 third downs while the defense coughed up 200 yards on the ground. Seven penalties for 69 yards won’t sit well at a Service Academy.

Next: Saturday at noon against No. 12 Notre Dame (6-1) in East Rutherford, NJ on ABC.

James Madison (5-2, 1-2 Sun Belt) intercepted Georgia Southern’s JC French on the Eagles’ second offensive play of the game to give the Dukes the ball inside the red zone But a missed 42-yard field goal was as close as JMU would be to taking a lead in a 28-14 loss that would be their largest margin of defeat since October of 2022. Just as important, the Dukes Sun Belt East Division hopes to a major hit.

Duke Do’s: The defense more than held its own, recording three interceptions (one was returned for a touchdown while the other led to the missed field goal attempt) while Jacob Dobbs led the way with 17 tackles and an INT. Ryan Hanson averaged 50.4 yards per punt.

Duke Don’ts: The offense took a while to get going, managing just 29 yards on 35 plays from scrimmage in its first six possessions. Alonza Barnett III was under serious pressure all game, getting sacked six times.

Next: Saturday on the road at 3:30 p.m. against 1-6 Southern Miss on ESPN+.

