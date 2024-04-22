Nationals Notebook: Celebrating the past while pointing towards the future

Even though the Nationals are still under .500, they have won consecutive series for the first time all season. WTOP's Dave Preston breaks down Washington's series against Houston.

Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell) Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell) Saturday’s finish was fitting: on the weekend where the Washington Nationals celebrated the fifth anniversary of their World Series triumph (even handing out replica rings), they took two of three from Houston, jumpstarting their series win with a ninth-inning comeback and extra-inning victory Saturday.

And Sunday the Nats wrapped up the weekend with a 6-0 win that involved a peek at the possibilities of the future: rookie Mitchell Parker struck out eight over seven scoreless innings to post his second win in seven days, a huge accomplishment for a guy making his first two big league starts.

Even though they’re still under .500, the Nationals have won consecutive series for the first time all season.

“I think there’s momentum anytime you win games, especially to take two out of three in LA (against the Dodgers) and then two out of three at home against the Astros,” infielder Nick Senzel (fresh off hitting his first homer of the season) said. “Our expectation is to go out there and win every game and if not we’ve got to take the series, and we can roll over this and keep the momentum going.”

But there’s little time to bask, as the Dodgers drop by the district Tuesday.

“This game is hard and it’s a grind right, and all of a sudden everybody wants to be ‘that guy’,” manager Davey Martinez said. “And I always tell them: ‘Hey don’t try to be “the guy”, just be “a guy”.’ And get on for one guy and the next one gets on. And good things will happen.”

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (14-6) has won six of seven and a big reason has been the bat of Marcel Ozuna, whose 27 RBI lead all of Major League Baseball. Philadelphia (14-8) has won six straight (and 10 of 14 since losing their three game series to the Nats) to re-assert its contender status. But it’s the New York Mets (12-9) who have surprised lately, winning six of seven to move over .500 (they hadn’t been four games over .500 since April 27 of last year). Washington (10-11) finds itself with plenty of room to hold fourth place as Miami (6-17) split their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field over the weekend but remains 2-11 at home.

Break up the Birds: Baltimore (14-7) is one of five AL East teams with winning records after taking two of three from Kansas City. The O’s continue to get production from young players like Colton Cowser (.373 with five homers and 16 RBI) and Jordan Westburg (.333-5-18) in the bottom half of their order. They play their next two series against sub-.500 Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels before squaring off against the division-leading New York Yankees next Monday.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King of the Week: Rookie Mitchell Parker struck out 12 over 12 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while posting two wins in his first two Major League starts. It’s only two starts, but what a beginning.

Last Week’s Heroes: C.J. Abrams hit .320 with three homers while scoring eight runs and Jesse Winker drove in five while scoring six runs. Jake Irvin tossed six scoreless innings to post a victory in his lone start. Kyle Finnegan notched a win plus two saves.

Last Week’s Humbled: Patrick Corbin allowed five runs over 6.1 innings as his 2024 (0-3, 8.06 ERA) has yet to take off. Eddie Rosario batted .125 while Joey Gallo hit .154.

Game to Watch: Thursday, the Nationals wrap up their series with a matinee against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and MacKenzie Gore tries to bounce back from his shortest outing (four innings) of the season against a suddenly-slumping superteam (LA has dropped three straight series entering this week).

Game to Miss: Friday, the Nationals are in Miami to face a bad team in a worse ballpark. Meanwhile, the Capitals have their first home playoff game in almost two years.

Rock the Red, indeed…

