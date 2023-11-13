College Football Corner: Terps punch their postseason ticket, and the Coaching Carousel kicks off

The Midshipmen are within two wins of being bowl-bound, the Hokies one victory away and the Terps are in the postseason party.

Jack Howes kicked a pair of fourth quarter field goals to help send Maryland bowling. (AP/Rebecca S. Gratz) Jack Howes kicked a pair of fourth quarter field goals to help send Maryland bowling. (AP/Rebecca S. Gratz) Dave Preston is an AP Top 25 voter. Read his latest rankings here.

Entering the weekend, the three area schools that were in position to make November runs to the postseason knew a loss wouldn’t bounce them from bowl eligibility, but a defeat Saturday would have delivered serious body-blows to the postseason dreams of Maryland, Virginia Tech and Navy.

Each school won, placing the Midshipmen within two wins of being bowl-bound, the Hokies one victory away and the Terps in the postseason party.

Meanwhile, the silly season of ending coaching regimes is underway with the big domino falling in College Station, TX. Jimbo Fisher isn’t the first highly-touted coach to land at Texas A&M, and he’s not the first to leave without delivering the highly-sought after first National Championship. The Aggies, for all of their bluster and booster dollars, haven’t been ranked No. 1 since 1959, No. 2 since 1975, and No. 3 since 1995. This year’s team clinched bowl eligibility Saturday, but after almost six years and a 45-25 record the powers that be have reportedly had enough and fired Fisher Sunday morning.

Although the former coach of Florida State (where he won a National Championship) never won an SEC West in his time with the Aggies, he does become a winner in the wallet as the school hands him a $76 million dollar buyout (for the record he’s only getting $19.2 of that in the next sixty days, with $7.3 coming annually through 2031). It pays to have a hungry fan base with deep pockets.

Meanwhile, Boise State parts ways with 2022 Mountain West Coach of the Year Andy Avalos after the Broncos beat New Mexico. The school with the blue home field has always been an aspiring outsider, but nothing says big-time football more than bailing on a coach who’s a former player and a longtime assistant two-plus years into a somewhat successful (22-16) tenure.

Just a suggestion to Boise State: Whoever you hire, beware the buyout.

Virginia (2-8, 1-5 ACC) began the weekend with a Thursday night showdown at No. 11 Louisville, and the Cavaliers didn’t shrink away from the opportunity to pull an upset. Down 14-0 at the half, UVa scored three times in the third quarter to take a 21-14 lead over the Cardinals. Unfortunately they faded in the fourth quarter in a 31-24 loss, the fifth one-score loss for the team this fall.

Cavalier Congrats: Anthony Colandrea in relief for the injured Tony Muskett threw for 314 yard and a touchdown while also leading the team with 89 rushing yards. Malik Washington continues to shine as the top target, notching nine catches for 155 yards and a score (season totals: 88-1,109-7). Jonas Sanker led the defense with 11 tackles, while Kamren Robinson returned an interception for a touchdown.

Cavalier Concerns: The offense struggled for most of the evening, converting 4-15 third downs while turning the ball over twice. The defense allowed touchdowns of 52 and 73 yards in the fourth quarter. And special teams had a blocked punt scooped up for a Louisville score. And 13 penalties for 100 yards on the road against a ranked team isn’t the recipe for success.

Next: Saturday at 3 p.m. against 6-4 Duke.

Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) had been tormented by turnovers during its four game losing streak, and it appeared as if Roman Hemby’s fumble on the Nebraska 3-yard line in the fourth quarter would be filed in that category. The Cornhuskers methodically drove the ball all the way inside the Terrapin 10-yard line, but an interception on third and goal from the seven gave the Terps new life with 3:37 left. Twelve plays and a pass interference call later, Jack Howes booted the game-winning 24-yard field goal as Maryland triumphed 13-10 and clinched bowl eligibility for a third straight season (first time since 2006-08).

Terrapin Triumphs: Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 283 yards and a touchdown, spreading the ball around by finding nine different receivers. Jeshaun Jones was the top target with five catches for 86 yards. Roman Hemby rushed for 74 yards, the most he’s had since week two against Charlotte, with 35 of those coming on six carries during the game-winning drive. Tarheel Still notched seven tackles plus two interceptions, while Dante Trader also had a pair of picks. Jack Howes kicked a pair of fourth quarter field goals, including the game-winner.

Terrapin Troubles: Ten penalties for 92 yards is one way to allow the other team back into the game on multiple occasions. And while they won the turnover battle 5-3, the first two giveaways led to all of Nebraska’s points (touchdown and a field goal) while the third gave them a chance to win at the end.

Next: Saturday at noon against No. 2 Michigan (10-0).

Virginia Tech (5-5, 4-2 ACC) learned it was eliminated from contention for the ACC Championship Game with Louisville’s win Thursday night, but the season is far from lost. Especially after the way they played against Boston College. The Hokies began the day by intercepting Thomas Castellanos on BC’s first offensive play of the day, and then scored touchdowns on four straight first half possessions to take control on their way to a 48-22 victory. Bowl eligibility remains very much in play for a program that hasn’t posted a winning record since 2019.

Hokie Highlights: Kyron Drones passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns while adding 135 yards rushing. The offense gained 363 yards on the ground while the defense held the ACC’s top rushing attack to 124 yards on the day, also limiting BC’s passing game to under 50% completions. Dorian Strong recorded a pair of interceptions, while the D held the Eagles to 3-12 on third down. And special teams capitalized on an onside kick in the first half that kept momentum in their favor early.

Hokie Humblings: Two lost fumbles kept this one from being a perfect day, and a muffed punt set up a Boston College touchdown that wasn’t a factor-this time.

Next: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against 67-23 NC State.

Navy (4-5, 3-3 AAC) shocked the most prolific passing game in the AAC, holding UAB to almost a hundred yards under their average, routing the Blazers 31-6. With three games remaining, the Mids can still secure a bowl berth with winnable games

Midshipmen Medals: Xavier Arline rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown while throwing for another score. The ground game found itself with 269 yards at 5.7 per carry. The defense began the second half with a bang: ending UAB’s first drive on an interception while forcing a three and out the next time they had the ball. Rayaun Lane III provided an exclamation point by ending the day’s scoring on a 97-yard return of an interception for a TD.

Midshipmen Miscues: Two first half turnovers didn’t prove costly, but an interception on the second drive came in the red zone. A lost fumble put the Blazers in field goal range. Eight penalties for 69 yards isn’t something to write home about, either.

Next: Saturday at noon against 2-8 East Carolina.

James Madison (10-0) may not be bowl-eligible due to NCAA transfer rules, but the Dukes left no doubt on the field that they are bowl-worthy with a 44-6 humbling of UConn. Double-digit win seasons are not to be discounted, especially when you look at the last time the other locals got there: Navy in 2019, Virginia Tech in 2016, Maryland in 2003, Virginia in 1989.

Duke Do’s: Jordan McCloud completed 33-37 passes for 457 yards and four touchdowns, with Reggie Brown (nine catches for 202 yards and two scores) and Elijah Surratt (13-160) getting the bulk of the throws. Aiden Fisher posted nine tackles to lead the defense that held the Huskies to 3-15 on third down.

Duke Don’ts: The running back rotation gained just 55 yards on 12 tries, while the offense moved the chains on just 3-9 third downs. Minimal blemishes for a team that can beat everybody but the NCAA Rulebook.

Next: Saturday at 2 p.m. against 6-4 Appalachian State.