Home » Sports Columns » Column: Away from basketball,…

Column: Away from basketball, Kobe Bryant’s future seemed limitless

Dave Johnson

January 27, 2020, 2:27 PM

Kobe Bryant
In this Dec. 1, 2015, file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant smiles as he jogs to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. The retired NBA superstar died in helicopter crash in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

We are stuck in a cul-de-sac of disbelief. There is no way Kobe Bryant is gone. This is not how his story was supposed to end.

I was in a hotel lobby in Atlanta on Sunday, talking with Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks. The conversation paused, and he took a call from his wife in California. She heard Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.

Our conversation was over.

An afternoon of incomplete sentences was just beginning. “What? “How?” Player after player asked them as they stared at their phones and boarded the bus for the game Sunday night in Atlanta against the Hawks.

More on Kobe Bryant

The Wizards and Hawks did play a game. There was a moment of silence before the opening tip. The Hawks then started the game by taking an eight-second violation, and the Wizards responded by holding the ball for a 24-second violation. Eight and 24 were Bryant’s jersey numbers.

It didn’t feel right to be in an NBA arena just a couple of hours after learning of Bryant’s death.

But then, where else should we be but near a basketball court and Bryant’s game? The evening was both confusing and cathartic.

From loud music to T-shirt tosses, it was just like any other game — only it was not. We kept score and followed the play, but our Wizards radio broadcast drifted to memories of Bryant.

In December 2006, Bryant scored 45 points against the Wizards in Los Angeles, but the Wizards won the game 147-141 in overtime, led by Gilbert Arenas’ 60-point performance. It was the most heated and intense individual competition I have ever witnessed in more than two decades of broadcasting the team game of basketball.

After the exhausting game, I walked by the Lakers exercise room on the way out of the Staples Center. Bryant was lifting weights.

I could barely speak, and Bryant was pumping iron. Fueled by anger at the loss or the desire to get better, it struck me then that Bryant, even at the top, was always reaching to go higher.

More often than not, Bryant always came out on top against the Wizards. In his final game in D.C. in December 2015, Bryant made all the key shots and scored 31 points to help the Lakers escape with a 108-104 win.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The next time I saw Bryant was at NBA broadcasting meetings after his retirement in 2016.

Bryant flashed that winning-shot smile that will forever be etched in our memory, and he dominated the room. Bryant talked excitedly of retirement and all its possibilities.

To be clear, “retirement” for Bryant was just from the work of an NBA player. It seemed Bryant was about to be busier than ever.

He talked of movies. Bryant later won an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball.”

He talked of business. Just last week, Bryant helped announce BodyArmor as the official sports drink of Major League Soccer.

The possibilities for Bryant away from basketball seemed limitless, but it was also clear at that NBA broadcaster get-together that he would not be far from the game. You could hear it as he talked about being a basketball parent.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died with her father in Sunday’s helicopter crash. According to several reports, they were on their way to Bryant’s training complex (the Mamba Sports Academy) and a youth basketball tournament (the Mamba Cup).

Gianna Bryant wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps. We imagined her winning over Los Angeles as a WNBA player with the Sparks, just as her father did with the Lakers. She shared her father’s love for basketball and, by all accounts, his competitive fire.

With that combination, we are deeply saddened over Gianna Bryant’s lost future — a future with father Kobe Bryant smiling by her side.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CLARK
FILE – In this June 3, 2004 file photograph, author Mary Higgins Clark poses in her home in Saddle River, N.J. Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at age 92. Clark’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that Clark died in Naples, Fla, of natural causes. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File) (AP/MIKE DERER)
<p><a href="https://wtop.com/national/2020/01/bob-shane-founding-member-of-kingston-trio-dead-at-85/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bob Shane</a>, the last surviving original member of the popular folk group the Kingston Trio and the lead singer on its million-selling ballad “Tom Dooley” and many other hits, has died.</p>
The Kingston Trio – Bob Shane, left, John Stewart, center, and Nick Reynolds, right, poses in Hollywood, Calif., Jan. 31, 1967, after announcing they are giving up the act that has netted them millions. Their reason: the public won’t let them sing anything but “Tom Dooley” and other standard folk tunes. (AP/Ellis R. Bosworth)
In this April 15, 2014 file photo, Nicholas Parsons poses for the media with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal given to him by Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the witty, wordy radio program “Just a Minute” for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96. Parson’s agent, Jean Diamond, said he died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 morning after a short illness. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP, file)
In this April 15, 2014 file photo, Nicholas Parsons poses for the media with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal given to him by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the witty, wordy radio program “Just a Minute” for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96. Parson’s agent, Jean Diamond, said he died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 morning after a short illness. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP, file) (AP/Steve Parsons)
Kobe Bryant
In this Nov. 26, 2013 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during a media availability before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. The Retired NBA superstar has died in helicopter crash in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
Jim Lehrer
Moderator Jim Lehrer addresses the audience before the first presidential debate at the University of Denver, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012, in Denver. Lehrer died Jan. 23, 2020. He was 85. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
FILE - This Sept. 21, 1986 file photo shows actor John Karlen, center, who portrays the husband of detective Mary Beth Lacey on the TV show "Cagney &amp; Lacey, " posing with presenters Stacy Keach, left, and Angie Dickinson after Karlen won an Emmy for best supporting actor at the Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Karlen, known for his roles on the television series “Dark Shadows” and "Cagney &amp; Lacey," died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, of congestive heart failure in Burbank, Calif. He was 86. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)
This Sept. 21, 1986 file photo shows actor John Karlen, center, who portrays the husband of detective Mary Beth Lacey on the TV show “Cagney & Lacey, ” posing with presenters Stacy Keach, left, and Angie Dickinson after Karlen won an Emmy for best supporting actor at the Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Karlen, known for his roles on the television series “Dark Shadows” and “Cagney & Lacey,” died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, of congestive heart failure in Burbank, Calif. He was 86. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File) (AP/Douglas C. Pizac)
Terry Jones
FILE – This April 24, 2015 file photo shows Terry Jones at a special Tribeca Film Festival screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in New York. Jones was diagnosed in 2015 with a form of dementia that impairs the ability to speak. He died Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) (Andy Kropa /Invision/AP/Andy Kropa)
"Mean" Gene Okerlund, Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson
“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson. Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became better known as the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was 75. (WWE, Inc. via AP) (AP)
<p>Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the band Rush, has died. His rep Elliot Mintz said in a statement Friday that he died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 67. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)</p>
Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Rich Fury)
Edward "Kookie" Byrnes, Edd Byrnes
This 1959 file photo shows Edward “Kookie” Byrnes. Edd Byrnes, who played cool-kid Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip,” scored a gold record with a song about his character’s hair-combing obsession and later appeared in the movie “Grease,” has died at age 87. Byrnes died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., his son, Logan Byrnes, said in a statement. (AP Photo, File) (AP)
<p>Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in &#8220;The Graduate,&#8221; has died in Los Angeles. He was 89. Henry&#8217;s wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death was due to a heart attack. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)</p>
In this Nov. 28, 2006, file photo, Buck Henry arrives to the private screening of the “Children of Men” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. (AP/Dima Gavrysh)
Controversial UK Author Elizabeth Wurtzel wrote "Prozac Nation," "Bitch" and "The Bitch Rules." (Photo by Neville Elder/Corbis via Getty Images)
Controversial UK Author Elizabeth Wurtzel wrote “Prozac Nation,” “Bitch” and “The Bitch Rules.” (Photo by Neville Elder/Corbis via Getty Images) (Corbis via Getty Images/Neville Elder)
David Stern
FILE – In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 77. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (AP/Tony Gutierrez)
(1/13)
CLARK
<p><a href="https://wtop.com/national/2020/01/bob-shane-founding-member-of-kingston-trio-dead-at-85/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bob Shane</a>, the last surviving original member of the popular folk group the Kingston Trio and the lead singer on its million-selling ballad “Tom Dooley” and many other hits, has died.</p>
In this April 15, 2014 file photo, Nicholas Parsons poses for the media with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal given to him by Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the witty, wordy radio program “Just a Minute” for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96. Parson’s agent, Jean Diamond, said he died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 morning after a short illness. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP, file)
Kobe Bryant
Jim Lehrer
FILE - This Sept. 21, 1986 file photo shows actor John Karlen, center, who portrays the husband of detective Mary Beth Lacey on the TV show "Cagney &amp; Lacey, " posing with presenters Stacy Keach, left, and Angie Dickinson after Karlen won an Emmy for best supporting actor at the Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Karlen, known for his roles on the television series “Dark Shadows” and "Cagney &amp; Lacey," died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, of congestive heart failure in Burbank, Calif. He was 86. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)
Terry Jones
"Mean" Gene Okerlund, Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson
<p>Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the band Rush, has died. His rep Elliot Mintz said in a statement Friday that he died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 67. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)</p>
Edward "Kookie" Byrnes, Edd Byrnes
<p>Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in &#8220;The Graduate,&#8221; has died in Los Angeles. He was 89. Henry&#8217;s wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death was due to a heart attack. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)</p>
Controversial UK Author Elizabeth Wurtzel wrote "Prozac Nation," "Bitch" and "The Bitch Rules." (Photo by Neville Elder/Corbis via Getty Images)
David Stern

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NBA News Sports Sports Columns
dave johnson Kobe Bryant

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up