College Football Corner: Shades of orange seeing red

It's been a tough week to be orange. Dave Preston breaks down the woes of the color with no rhyme in this week's College Football Corner.

Orange kind of has a tough life. It’s not a primary color and doesn’t really rhyme with anything. It doesn’t even have a cool name it can check into, like turquoise, magenta or mauve.

Saturday was not kind to multiple shades of orange on the college football landscape.

We start with No. 21 Syracuse (even though they’re called the Orange, SU wears blue jerseys at home) who got scored upon early, often and late in their 63-20 drubbing by Maryland. Shades of two years ago, when the Orange allowed 64 points to Wake Forest … or the year before when they coughed up 76 to Pitt.

Texas wears more of a burnt orange, and the No. 9 Longhorns also had defensive issues in their 45-38 loss to No. 6 LSU. This was supposed to be the year Tom Herman was going to return UT to glory. Well, they still have the Big 12 Championship Game to dream about.

The only dreams in Knoxville are nightmares for Tennessee; the orange-clad Volunteers are 0-2 after losses at home to Georgia State and BYU as the Jeremy Pruitt era hits a few speed bumps. And keep in mind the Vols have yet to play an SEC game.

Maryland (2-0) followed up its 79-point showing against Howard by scoring on its first three drives against No. 21 Syracuse en route to a 63-20 blowout of the Orange. Stock is high on the Terps, but remember that the last two Septembers saw upsets of No. 23 Texas and each November ended with the team finishing on the wrong side of bowl eligibility.

Terrapin Triumphs : Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three scores while the offense converted 11 of 15 third downs. The running game churned out 354 yards on the ground. Keandre Jones notched eight tackles, two sacks and a key forced fumble that helped the Terps grab a 14-0 first quarter lead. The defense also held the Orange at bay for most of the second half despite advantageous field position.

: Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three scores while the offense converted 11 of 15 third downs. The running game churned out 354 yards on the ground. Keandre Jones notched eight tackles, two sacks and a key forced fumble that helped the Terps grab a 14-0 first quarter lead. The defense also held the Orange at bay for most of the second half despite advantageous field position. Terrapin Troubles: Colton Spangler averaged 31.7 yards over his three punts. Granted he’s had very few opportunities to get into rhythm (just one punt against Howard last week). I’m sure the team is OK with that.

Next: Saturday at noon against Temple.

Virginia (2-0) began the weekend early by hosting William & Mary Friday night, and the Cavaliers crushed the Tribe 52-17. On the menu was equal parts sizzle (Nick Grant’s 85-yard interception return for a TD and Joe Reed’s 100-yard kickoff return) and steak (the offense scored the first three times they had the ball). Even after a fumble set up a William & Mary field goal, U.Va. got those points and more back when Reed ran the ensuing kickoff back.

Cavalier Congrats : Reed also led the team in receiving with four catches for 58 yards and a score. Mike Hollins (11 carries for 78 yards) paced a ground game that averaged 6.2 yards per carry. The offense did not punt all evening. Jordan Mack notched 2.5 sacks to pace a pass rush that tallied seven sacks and held the Tribe to 1 of 11 on third down.

: Reed also led the team in receiving with four catches for 58 yards and a score. Mike Hollins (11 carries for 78 yards) paced a ground game that averaged 6.2 yards per carry. The offense did not punt all evening. Jordan Mack notched 2.5 sacks to pace a pass rush that tallied seven sacks and held the Tribe to 1 of 11 on third down. Cavalier Concerns: Three interceptions and a fumble might not hurt you against a foe from the CAA, but against ACC competition those mistakes will be much more costly. U.Va. also missed a 30-yard field goal.

Next: Saturday against Florida State at 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech (1-1) bounced back from its loss at Boston College by vanquishing one of its ghosts from 2018. The Hokies beat the Monarchs 31-17 to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2010. Even so, ODU scored on their first two second half possessions to give the Lane Stadium crowd flashbacks of last year’s meltdown.

Hokie Highlights : Ryan Willis threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score. Rayshard Ashby tallied 10 tackles and the defense responded after allowing a first quarter field goal, holding ODU to 11 yards on their next 13 plays from scrimmage. Oscar Bradburn averaged 56.7 yards per punt while Terius Wheatley had a kickoff return of 71 yards to set up the final touchdown of the afternoon.

: Ryan Willis threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score. Rayshard Ashby tallied 10 tackles and the defense responded after allowing a first quarter field goal, holding ODU to 11 yards on their next 13 plays from scrimmage. Oscar Bradburn averaged 56.7 yards per punt while Terius Wheatley had a kickoff return of 71 yards to set up the final touchdown of the afternoon. Hokie Humblings: The running game generated just 3.4 yards per carry, and the team lost a pair of fourth quarter fumbles that, in the hands of a better foe, would have been disastrous.

Next: Saturday at noon against Furman.

